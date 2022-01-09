The Pussycat Dolls say they found out their reunion tour was scrapped after Nicole Scherzinger's cancellation announcement

The Pussycat Dolls perform onstage. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger announced the tour's cancellation on Friday in her Instagram Stories.

Scherzinger said the highly anticipated tour was called off due to the COVID-19 spike across the globe.

The cancellation reportedly came as news to other group members who say they found out via Instagram.

Hope for a Pussycat Dolls reunion was dashed this week after lead singer Nicole Scherzinger announced the group was canceling its highly-anticipated tour.

But it seems that fans weren't the only ones blindsided by the cancellation.

In a response to the announcement, some Pussycat Dolls members said Scherzinger's Instagram Stories post was the first time they learned of the cancellation.

"We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled," fellow members Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta said in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday. "As of now, there has been no official notification of that."

"Either way, it seems as though it's the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience full of some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for," the singers added.

Scherzinger took to Instagram on Friday to explain the decision, citing rising COVID cases across the globe.

Scherzinger made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Friday. Courtesy of Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram

"Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty," Scherzinger said in her Instagram Story. "With the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be canceled."

Scherzinger also expressed her disappointment, saying she invested a large amount of time, creative energy, and personal finances into the project. Since leaving the hit girl group, Scherzinger has gone on to have a solo career, and has made several TV appearances as a judge on "The Masked Singer" and, most recently, NBC's "Annie Live!"

Story continues

Though the group's members seemed to end the project on good terms with Scherzinger, the band's founder and choreographer Robin Antin shared her own Instagram statement on Saturday, which called out Scherzinger.

"Myself and all the girls have been waiting on the rescheduled reunion tour dates for a long time, all of us working so hard to make it happen," Antin said in the post. "All of us have made personal & financial sacrifices, but that's what it takes to be a team player in a 'BAND.'"

"Let's not forget there are five other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard … there are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light," Antin added — referring to members Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt.

Group members Roberts, Thornton, and Wyatt have yet to make a statement.

Representatives for Scherzinger, Bachar, and Antin did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The tour cancellation follows a complaint Antin filed against Scherzinger in Los Angeles Superior Court in September, after the Pussycat Dolls front woman requested "complete creative control and be afforded final decision-making authority," and initially refused to participate in the reunion tour until new terms were met, among other complaints.

Some fans have already purchased tickets for the tour. It is unclear how ticket refunds will be handled due to the cancellation.

Read the original article on Insider