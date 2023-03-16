‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Debuts at No. 1 on the Streaming Movie Rankings | Chart

The only thing “Everything Everywhere All at Once” didn’t win last weekend? Bragging rights as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., with that honor going to Universal’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which looks at the 10 most-streamed movies of the past weekend, using responses from users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

The views rolled in for Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Last Wish” immediately after hitting Peacock Friday — and that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The computer-animated adventure flick starring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek had already raked in more than $450 million at the box office and had a nice premium video on demand (PVOD) run to boot. Peacock subscribers — perhaps more accurately, their kids — were clearly ready for the movie to hit the service.

Its victory also marks a nice hot streak for Peacock, which just scored its first top-ranked streaming movie a few weeks back with “M3GAN.” Speaking of the bloodthirsty robot doll, “M3GAN” continued to drive big views for Peacock, landing in the sixth spot for the weekend, according to Whip Media’s rankings.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” meanwhile, came in as the fourth most-streamed movie of the weekend. The A24 flick cleaned up at the Oscars on Sunday, winning seven awards including Best Picture and Best Actress, which went to Michelle Yeoh. That publicity, both leading into the awards show and immediately after, clearly helped drive weekend viewership. The movie is currently available on Showtime, which Paramount+ subscribers can also access via its bundle offer.

The only other Oscar-nominated flick to crack the top 10 was “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is also available on Paramount+.

Netflix was home to three of the most-streamed movies of the weekend, including the second place movie, “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” The Idris Elba-led movie based on the popular British crime series of the same name debuted on Netflix last Friday, following a limited theatrical run.

Top streaming movies, March 10-12, U.S. (Whip Media)

The service also earned a top-five appearance thanks to Chris Rock and his new special, “Selective Outrage.” Rock didn’t hold back during his hour-long set, ripping into both Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Of course, this was Rock’s first special since the now-infamous slap he took from Smith last year at the Academy Awards. And based on its viewership, Netflix subscribers were eager to hear what Rock had to say about it.

A few other movies to note: Hulu’s “Triangle of Sadness” made the top 10 for the second week in a row, while the 2022 “Scream” movie also received a nice boost, thanks to “Scream VI” hitting theaters last week. And Disney+ continued to benefit from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which landed in third place overall. This was the fifth straight week “Wakanda Forever” finished among the three most-streamed movies of the week.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.

