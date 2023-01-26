Puslinch set to finalize budget Feb. 8

PUSLINCH — Puslinch is set to approve its 2023 budget on Feb. 8 after no one spoke at a public meeting Wednesday.

The proposed budget increase currently sits at 3.89 per cent, adding roughly $38 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Wednesday's meeting was held virtually due to the bad weather.

Mary Hasan, director of finance and treasurer for Puslinch, gave a roughly 20 minute presentation on the 2023 budget.

Mayor James Seeley asked if any members of the public wished to speak related to the budget and no one did. No councillors spoke when given the opportunity.

“Staff will be reporting at the Feb. 8 2023 council meeting with a recommendation for council’s consideration.”

To speak to council on the budget later on, one must register.

Some key impacts of the 2023 budget include:

- very little assessment changes in 2023 because due to the pandemic the province has still not updated the assessment rolls.

- there is assessment growth, such as new construction, at an estimate of 3.42 per cent, or $90 million for 2023.

Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.

