Pushkar Fair 2020 in Rajasthan Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Rajasthan, November 11: Pushkar Fair 2020 will not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak. Prakash Rajpurohit, Ajmer District Collector confirmed that the government will not conduct any programme at the Fair. This surely comes a huge blow to the travel and tourism sector in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case | Principal Sessions Court in Kochi Extends ED Custody of M Sivasankar: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 11, 2020

Pushkar Fair is one of the world's largest cattle fairs. The nine-day event was scheduled to start from November 22, however, there was no official word on this. Pushkar Fair witnesses trading of thousands of camels and horses. Locust Attack in Rajasthan: Pakistan New Breeding Ground of locusts, Says State Agriculture Department.

Pushkar Fair 2020 Cancelled:

Also Read | US Reports 2,00,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest So Far; Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts to 2,01,961

Pushkar Fair will not be held this year under #COVID19 guidelines. The government will not conduct any programme at the Fair: Prakash Rajpurohit, Ajmer District Collector#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/h7AsR82ddg — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020





The advisory issued by the Home Department limits the gathering of people to 100 in any event being organised in the state. The reason why the fair was cancelled is because the authorities realised that it will be a challenge to limit the number of people coming in from different villages if the fair is held.