Pushing Elderly Patients into Long-Term Care Homes Not of their Choice a Violation of Fundamental Rights

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading advocates for elderly patients will respond to the Ford government's announcement about moving hospital patients into long-term care facilities that are not of their choice.



The Coalition is inviting media to a press conference Friday August 19 at 10:30 a.m. by Zoom as follows:

When: Friday August 19 at 10:30 a.m. by Zoom.

Please register below and you will receive meeting link in your email.

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsc-GvrzIvG9GrOWUblo9NGZAmWC6ze5Fp

Speakers: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition; Jane Meadus, lawyer and institutional advocate, Advocacy Centre for the Elderly and Dr Vivian Stamatopoulos, professor, long-term care advocate and researcher

For more information: Riley Sanders, Communications and Campaigns Director (647) 617-1474; Natalie Mehra, executive director, (416) 230-6402



