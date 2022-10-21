Push To Talk (PTT) Market Size to Reach USD 59.81 Billion by 2030 - Future Projections, Emerging Technical Advancements, Recent Initiatives and Growth Opportunities | Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Over the aforementioned projection period, the push-to-talk (PTT) market is anticipated to grow, in large part due to the introduction of 5G networks for improving PTT operations and the standardisation of infrastructure platforms.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Push-to-talk over cellular or PoC solutions is becoming increasingly popular, which is increasing the growth of the global push-to-talk market. Large corporations are putting in place cloud-based push-to-talk solutions that offer multimedia features, real-time security, and greater use of wireless Push-to-Talk services. Likewise, it offers improved call management, cost control, and greater convenience, fueling the expansion of the global push-to-talk market. Other significant factors are the expanding use of push-to-talk in public safety organizations and the increased demand for rugged and ultra-rugged cell phones. A rapid increase in the push-to-talk market is also projected as a result of the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like the LTE network and the development of 5G infrastructure. There will be a range of chances for the push to speak market as a result of the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, NLP, and the rising use of online applications. Thus, there is enormous potential for growth in the industry. The push-to-talk market growth is expected to be constrained throughout the projection period by the capital expenditure needed to establish infrastructure-type communication on land mobile radio networks. The global push-to-talk market is anticipated to achieve a market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of 8.9%, reaching US$ 59.81 billion in 2030.

A telecommunications system called push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) enables two-way wireless device communication. Customers are given the option to utilize their phones as walkie-talkies with an infinite network range. For smartphones using a cellular network, it offers both one-to-many and one-to-one audio communication capabilities. PoC is advanced capabilities like GPS, auto-pairing, mobile workforce management, IP-based interoperability, group messaging, as well as fleet management. A telecommunications system called push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) enables two-way wireless device communication. Push-to-speak (PTT) functionality is of greater concern to smartphone manufacturers. Push-to-talk (PTT) can be used without any further training and is simple to use. Push to talk (PTT) is easy to use while being safe and dependable. Due to the presence of modern generation networks, cross-border terrorism and criminal activity demand public safety, which can be simply delivered through push-to-talk (PTT). Cellular or PoC, Network Type, and Land mobile radio are the Push-to-Talk market segments. Push to Talk is most popular in the land mobile radio segment. This is due to the development of communication technologies and the rise in their use by public safety and law enforcement authorities. Because of its robust network coverage, high-quality audio support, and dependability, the cellular market will expand quickly.

Report coverage & details:

Historic Data

2020-2021

Study Period:

2020-2030

CAGR

CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2030

Segment Covered

Type, End-User,  Application, Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Key Players Profiled

Motorola Solutions, Telstra, Zello, Tait Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Verizon, AINA Wireless Finland Oy, SANLUISAVIATION, Hytera Communications, Voxer, Zebra Technologies, AT & T Intellectual Property, YIIP, IPTT & INTERNATIONAL PUSHTOTALK, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Orion Labs, Service Max, Bell Canada, Iridium Communication, and Group Talk Sweden AB

Due to its availability of 4G LTE networks and advanced communication technology, North America dominates the worldwide Push-to-Talk market in terms of geography. At&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, and Motorola Solutions are just a few of the top telecom service providers and point-of-purchase vendors operating globally. As IT infrastructure advances and nations like China and India increase their investments in public safety institutions, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow quickly.

SRF, the second-largest telecom provider in France, and Motorola Solutions teamed up in January 2020. As part of the deal, the first business will give the second company a mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) solution based on the third-generation partnership project (3GPP).

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Push To Talk Market by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

4.1. Land

4.2. Mobile

4.3. Radio and Cellular

5. Push To Talk Market by End Use, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5.1. Large Enterprises

    5.2. Medium Enterprises

5.3. Small Enterprises

6. Push To Talk Market by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6.1. Transportation

6.2. Logistics

6.3. Energy

6.4. Construction

6.5. Manufacturing

7. Push To Talk Market by Region 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

7.1. North America

7.1.1. The US

7.1.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. The UK

         7.2.2. Germany

7.2.3. France

7.2.4. Rest of Europe

7.3. The Asia Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4. South America

7.4.1. Brazil

7.4.2. Mexico

7.4.3. Rest of South America

7.5. The Middle East & Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

