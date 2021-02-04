In the push to reopen schools NC leaders have neglected to address key issues

Reopening schools

The momentum to return public schools is missing key solutions.

▪ Vaccinate staff to stop the spread from adults to students to parents to co-workers.

▪ Additional substitute teachers will be needed.

▪ School nurses are in short supply. Symptomatic students cannot just “sit in the office.”

▪ Stop talking about fiber optic in rural areas. Act! The technology gap will narrow.

If N.C. elected leaders cannot address these solutions, they must at least provide the vaccine to adults in the schools. It will better protect students, employees, constituents and the economy.

John D. Jennings, Raleigh

Impeachment trial

It has been reported that most senators have already decided whether or not to convict Donald Trump. If so, why have a trial? Jurors are tasked with listening intently, carefully weighing the evidence, and only then arriving at a conclusion.

It is important for young people to know that no one is above the law, and that truth, ethics and integrity are the threads woven into the fabric of our country.

Amelia Casey, Cary

Follow the money

Regarding “The Republican Party gets the death it had coming,” (Feb. 3 Opinion):

Reasonable people wonder why Donald Trump still holds some irrational sway over the Republican Party he led to insurrection. I say follow the money. In November, as a defeated president, Trump raised more than $250 million for his challenge and defense of his election loss, almost unbelievable. The cadre of supporters who can throw that kind of dough out the window will continue to hold sway over the Republican Party until it says “no more.”

Richard Hall, Raleigh

NC senators

Donald Trump must be held accountable for his role in spreading election lies and inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. He must be convicted; anything less is a crime against the United States.

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr need to stop the political games and do the right thing. The country needs to see that there are consequences and that no one is above the law.

Elected officials must stop destroying this country by holding the party line. Justice must be served.

Jenni Sells, Raleigh

Cameron Village

Hearing one of my African-American students describe how she felt about walking past Silent Sam was life-changing for me. While white people like myself are often quite ignorant about Black history, Blacks are not.

Removing the Cameron name literally removes an explicit reference to one of North Carolina’s largest slave owners.

Its implicit message can arguably be even more powerful. It can be an apology. It can be an acknowledgment of white privilege. It can be a commitment to advocate for equal rights. It can be a commitment to ensure equal treatment under the law.

Hearing the Village District name should remind us to renew our long overdue commitment to racial equality. That would go a long way toward making America, not just great, but good.

Betty Webb, Raleigh

Durham crime

Regarding “Guns, COVID, reluctant witnesses: Police aren’t catching killers in Durham,” (Feb. 3):

Thanks to reporter Ashad Hajela for reporting that less than 25% of Durham’s 2020 shooting homicides have been solved.

All of Durham Mayor Steve Schewel’s and the City Council’s grand plans for recreation centers and community service projects to deal with the rise in violence are worthless if there is not robust law enforcement and police accountability.

Bob Huneycutt, Durham

DMV decision

Regarding “North Carolina DMV will no longer issue license plates bearing the Confederate flag,” (Feb. 1):

R. Kevin Stone, commander of the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans, condemns the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for not allowing license plates with a depiction of the Confederate battle flag. This symbol is no more a part of “our State’s true history” than the swastika is a symbol of Germany’s true history, and is just as objectionable to a large portion of our population, including white people like me. I applaud the DMV for this decision.

Lloyd Moore, New Bern