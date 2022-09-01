With late push, Newsom gets most of his environmental program through California Legislature

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s eleventh-hour environmental agenda was largely successful, as California lawmakers mostly delivered on a series of proposals to cut emissions, protect communities from pollution and spur a cleaner energy future.

Newsom waited until the final weeks of the legislative session to publicly urge support for his goals. Here is how he fared:

Carbon neutral: Newsom asked for a legally binding deadline by which California must reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions. AB 1279 sets a target of soon as possible and no later than 2045. It passed Wednesday.





Emissions reduction target: Newsom wanted a more stringent emissions target for 2030. AB 2133 would have required that greenhouse emissions be reduced at least 55% below 1990 levels. On Wednesday, the bill received just enough votes in the Senate but it failed to pass the Assembly.





Oil and gas wells: Newsom pushed for buffer zones of 3,200 feet between new oil and gas wells and homes and schools. He also wanted controls on existing wells within 3,200 feet of those sites. SB 1137 did both and included hospitals, nursing homes, youth centers and other sites. It requires current oil and gas wells within the “health protection zone” to meet certain health, safety and environmental requirements by 2025. It passed Wednesday despite strong opposition.

Clean energy: Newsom proposed that renewable and zero carbon sources make up 90% of the state’s electricity by 2035 and 95% by 2040. SB 1020 included that and other provisions. It passed Tuesday.

Carbon removal: Newsom pressed for regulations covering projects that capture and remove carbon dioxide from the air, including efforts on “natural and working lands,” such as forests, deserts and farms. SB 905 passed Wednesday. AB 1757, which also passed Wednesday, requires the state to set goals for removing and storing carbon in vegetation and soils and through restoration and conversation.

Diablo Canyon: While separate from the environmental goals he announced Aug. 12, Newsom also called for Diablo Canyon nuclear plant to stay open beyond 2025, its current shut down date. Lawmakers early Thursday morning agreed to extend the life of the San Luis Obispo County plant to make the state’s power grid more reliable in the face of higher expected demands when the plant was set to close. SB 846 allows the state to loan Pacific Gas & Electric up to $1.4 billion to keep the state’s only nuclear plant open until as long as 2030.

All the measures that passed will require Newsom’s signature to become law.