Push to buy USPS merch to help save the Post Office amid shutdown fears takes off on Twitter

Amid changes made to the United States Postal Service by the newly-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that have started conversations about delayed service and its financial viability, people are getting creative about ways to support the USPS by putting their own money into the agency through purchases of stamps and merchandise.

With hashtags like #SaveUSPS and #DontDefundUSPS trending on Twitter, people across the country are trying to come up with solutions for the economic crisis that USPS is facing as many are turning to other package delivery services as a result of delays. On Monday, the House Oversight Committee invited DeJoy to a hearing to discuss slowed operations at the USPS, particularly focusing on “the need for on-time mail delivery during the ongoing pandemic and upcoming election.”

In the meantime, some have recently discovered that the agency has merchandise for sale, which many believe could be an effective way to take action in support of the USPS from home.

THE USPS HAS A MERCH STORE — lori lightfoot, resign! (@emerson_toomey) July 30, 2020

“THE USPS HAS A MERCH STORE,” one user tweeted on Thursday followed by a link to the USPS gift shop, which hosts USPS-themed apparel, puzzles, toys, books, jewelry and more. By Friday, March For Our Lives co-founder and activist David Hogg shared the store’s link with a call to action to make a purchase or encourage others to do so in an effort to help the USPS from being defunded.

Ok y’all I’m going to ask everyone that sees this to do me a favor and help us save USPS from being defunded.



Please consider doing one or more of the following:



1. Buying some merch from their store / stamps today. (Link below)



2. Share the link below with #DontDefundUSPS https://t.co/Y9KIxDjZPG — David Hogg 92 days 🌊 (@davidhogg111) July 31, 2020

Now people across the social media platform are sharing photos of the apparel and encouraging trendsetters to help bolster sales.

I feel like finding out we can support the USPS through merch could be a game changer. People hate going to the post office, but they love shirts. https://t.co/dv1FRFTguK — Lindsay Katai (@lindsaykatai) July 30, 2020

ok but what if the hypebeasts step in and save the USPS by turning their merch into popular streetwear https://t.co/X75qKKm9tb — tuli (@nogoodtulip) July 31, 2020

Broke: USPS getting pushed to the point of disaster/ setting up for an extremely messy election



Woke: Realizing this is an actual problem for the US



Bespoke: Organizers across the country saving USPS after realizing they have a merch store #saveusps https://t.co/gXkabV5RpG pic.twitter.com/fubIkesCst — Alex G (@realalexgrun) July 31, 2020

Some users have even begun to post screenshots of their order confirmation forms from the USPS store in a show of support for the postal service. Others made mention of rocking the USPS-branded apparel as a statement.

Buying postal service merch to fund the USPS like I'm some teenager trying to support my favorite band — Marge (fan account) (@margarine_fan) July 31, 2020

We live in a world where it’s about to become a political statement to wear USPS gift shop merch — Logan Selby (@lselby99) July 31, 2020

The USPS didn’t immediately respond to Yahoo Life’s request for comment. However, people on Twitter have pointed out that it is unlikely that buying merch alone will save the USPS. Instead, many continue to encourage people to purchase stamps, where all money is assured to go directly to the agency, and even to get in touch with state representatives to urge for action in support of the postal service.

hey u guys, just so we are all on the same page, buying stuff from the usps merch store is fine but ultimately that wont help as much as calling/emailing your state representative,https://t.co/txHzMd8s1S — pp 🍎 (@sotahiwo) July 31, 2020

I know everyone is freaking out about the USPS merch store but you are not going to save the USPS. Bigger, more sweeping actions need to happen ⬇️ https://t.co/jyE5BPkQuJ — Carmen (@tomestextiles) August 2, 2020

