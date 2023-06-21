Purves to be Hudson Bay's new chief administrative officer

Amanda Purves will become Hudson Bay's new chief administrative officer once Teresa Parkman retires from the job.

The transition date is July 27.

Purves started with the Town of Hudson Bay in February 2019 as an accounting clerk. She was then was promoted to assistant administrator in May of this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Purves was recognized at the Urban Municipal Administrators Association of Saskatchewan awards banquet in Saskatoon on June 7 for attaining her Local Government Certificate through the University of Regina.

Purves was born and raised in Hudson Bay. She came back home to utilize her education and skills.

When asked why Purves applied to work at the Town of Hudson Bay, she said the town is a stable employer, it was a job that used skills learned from a business certificate program from what's now Saskatchewan Polytechnic, and Monday to Friday working hours offered her manageable hours with her young children. Purves said she was especially happy with the work-life balance – being able to attend those special moments with her family.

She said she enjoys her new role as there are no two days that are the same, one will never know what can happen.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal