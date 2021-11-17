Purpose Investments Wins Multiple Awards at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards and Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce that three of its funds have won awards at the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards and 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (“CHFA”). The award-winning funds include Purpose Best Ideas Fund, Purpose Specialty Lending Trust, and Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund.



Period First Place for Five-Year Returns in North American Equities Purpose Best Ideas Fund Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 17.67% Five Years as at October 31, 2021. First Place for One-Year Return in the Private Debt Category Purpose Specialty Lending Trust Canadian Hedge Fund Awards 12.46% One Year as at June 30, 2021. Third Place for Three-Year Returns in the Credit Focused Category Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund Canadian Hedge Fund Awards 9.26% Three Years as at June 30, 2021. Third Place for Five-Year Returns in the Credit Focused Category Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund Canadian Hedge Fund Awards 10.77% Five Years as at June 30, 2021.

Note: Returns for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust and Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund are as at June 30, 2021—the cut-off dates for the Canadian Hedge Fund Award. Performance for Purpose Best Ideas Fund is for Series F (USD) as at October 31, 2021.

Purpose Best Ideas Fund Wins First Place for Best Five-Year Returns in North American Equities

Purpose Best Ideas Fund’s Series F (USD) won first place in the North American equities category for best five-year returns at the prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards ceremony. The award was announced earlier today and marks the second time this fund has won a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards honour funds that excel in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The awards are based solely on objective and quantitative performance data.

"We’re really proud to accept this award and see this as a reflection of the institutional level quality product offerings we provide,” says Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Purpose Investments. “At Purpose, we measure our success by the happiness of our clients and knowing that Purpose Best Ideas Fund is a leader in returns for North American equities is proof we’re meeting our metrics for success.”

"We see this as validation of the hard work of our team and the strong results generated from implementing an elegant idea,” added Graeme Cooper, Vice President of Product.

Purpose Best Ideas Fund is a high-conviction equity fund built with the top picks of the world’s best money managers. Its fund universe is built with the investments of the top 20 global money managers, including Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Carl Icahn (Icahn Capital LP), Bill Ackman (Pershing Square Capital Management) and more. To learn more about the fund, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-best-ideas-fund.

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust Wins First Place for Best One-Year Return in Private Debt at CHFA

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust won first place in the Private Debt category for best one-year return at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada’s hedge fund industry. This award, which was announced on October 19, 2021, validates the diversification and disciplined process that we apply to investing in private debt at Purpose.

“Winning this award is a great recognition for our investment team and validation for our investment process,” says Greg Taylor, Chief Investment Officer at Purpose. “We think private debt is a space that increasingly needs to be included in investors’ core asset allocations. Through this fund, we’re happy to provide investors access to some of the best private debt investment managers around the world.”

The award is based solely on quantitative performance data from June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2021, with Fundata Canada Inc. managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds. To learn more about the fund, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-specialty-lending-trust.

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund Wins Third Place in Two Credit Categories at CHFA

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund once again made the podium at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, winning third place for the best three-year return and best five-year return in the Credit Focused category.

Previously the fund has earned first-place honours for best three-year return in the Credit Focused category in 2020, best five-year return in the Credit Focused category in 2019, and best one-year return in the Credit Focused category in 2018. The awards are judged strictly on three- and five-year performance to June 2021. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

“It is an honour to win at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards for a fourth straight year. These awards continue to validate the disciplined process that we apply to credit investing at Purpose. I’d like to thank the entire investment team at Purpose, specifically Jeremy Lin, Ilia Verpakhovski and Ragheb Othmani, who are crucial in driving our research efforts,” said Morningstar 5-star fund manager Sandy Liang, who leads credit strategies, fixed income, and the credit research team at Purpose. “We’re extremely proud of the fund’s strong track record and are happy to note that we recently released an ETF series for the fund to provide investors with yet another way to generate equity-like absolute returns with less risk.”

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund was launched in 2013 and combines active, bottom-up credit research with risk management through various hedging tools to generate income while reducing volatility without the use of leverage.

For more information on the fund, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-credit-opportunities-fund.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective. First, the awards celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada’s hedge fund industry, and second, they draw attention to Canada’s hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

