Purpose Investments Inc. Announces November 2022 Distributions

Purpose Investments Inc.
·6 min read
Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of November 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is November 25, 2022, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of November 28, 2022, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of November 29, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 29, 2022.

Open-End Funds

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per
share/unit

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Frequency

Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series

PDF

$

0.10501

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series

PDIV

$

0.05221

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series

PBD

$

0.05201

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series

PHR

$

0.07201

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series

PIN

$

0.08301

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PYF

$

0.08301

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series

PYF.U

US $ 0.08851

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series

PYF.B

$

0.08851

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series

BNC

$

0.10251

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series

PRP

$

0.05401

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PAYF

$

0.11811

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PID

$

0.0780

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PUD

$

0.0650

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

PUD.B

$

0.0760

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units

BND

$

0.0585

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

PSA

$

0.1787

11/29/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units

PSU.U

US$ 0.3428

11/29/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units

SYLD

$

0.0970

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units

PINC

$

0.0840

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units

IGB

$

0.06021

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

RPS

$

0.0950

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series

RDE

$

0.08001

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

RPU

$

0.0940

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2

RPU.B / RPU.U

$

0.0940

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units

REM

$

0.0580

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units

FLX

$

0.0297

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units

FLX.U

US$ 0.0375

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

FLX.B

$

0.0365

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units

BDEQ

$

0.0112

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

BDOP

$

0.0075

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

CROP

$

0.0875

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units

CROP.U

$

0.0975

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units

BTCY

$

0.0230

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units

BTCY.B

$

0.0250

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units

BTCY.U

US$ 0.0300

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units

ETHY

$

0.0210

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units

ETHY.B

$

0.0250

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units

ETHY.U

US$ 0.0275

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units

HEAL

$

0.1330

11/28/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closed-End Funds

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per
share/unit

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Frequency

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T

RIGP.UN

$

0.1146

11/30/2022

12/14/2022

Monthly

Big Banc Split Corp – Class A

BNK

$

0.06621

11/30/2022

12/14/2022

Monthly

Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares

BNK.PR.A

$

0.05001

11/30/2022

12/14/2022

Monthly

Estimated November 2022 Distributions for Purpose Cash Management Fund

The November 2022 distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund is estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
Distribution
per unit

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Frequency

Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units

MNY

$

0.3301

11/29/2022

12/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about November 28, 2022, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be November 29, 2022.

 

(1)

Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

 

(2)

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Latest Stories

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • NFL Week 11 Picks: Cowboys, Vikings vie for NFC respect

    The Minnesota Vikings are riding high after defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 while the Cowboys are hoping to bounce back from defeat to Aaron Rodgers' Packers.

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn't be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL's true elite pass-catchers. Just

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov. Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als