Purpose Investments Inc. Announces August Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of August 2020. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is August 26, 2020, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of August 28, 2020. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is August 28, 2020.
|Open-End Funds
|Ticker Symbol
|Distribution
per share/unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Frequency
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|$0.08501
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|PDIV
|$0.05221
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
|PBD
|$0.05201
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series
|PHR
|$0.06001
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
|PIN
|$0.08301
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|PYF
|$0.08301
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series
|PYF.U
|US $ 0.08851
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|PYF.B
|$0.08851
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
|BNC
|$0.08501
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
|PRP
|$0.05401
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|PAYF
|$0.11811
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PID
|$0.0780
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PUD
|$0.0650
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|PUD.B
|$0.0760
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
|BND
|$0.0585
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
|PSA
|$0.0247
|08/28/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash ETF
|PSU.U
|US$ 0.0187
|08/28/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units
|SYLD
|$0.0970
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units
|PINC
|$0.0840
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units
|IGB
|$0.06021
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|RPS
|$0.0950
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
|RDE
|$0.06501
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|RPU
|$0.0940
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2
|RPU.B / RPU.U
|$0.0940
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|REM
|$0.0580
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units
|FLOT
|$0.0297
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
|FLOT.U
|US$ 0.0375
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|FLOT.B
|$0.0365
|08/27/2020
|09/08/2020
|Monthly
|
|Closed-End Funds
|Ticker Symbol
|Distribution
per share/unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Frequency
|Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T
|PFU.UN
|$0.0417
|08/31/2020
|09/15/2020
|Monthly
|U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T
|PUB.UN
|$0.0417
|08/31/2020
|09/15/2020
|Monthly
|Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund– Class T
|RIGP.UN
|$0.1146
|08/31/2020
|09/15/2020
|Monthly
- Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
- Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $9 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Matt Padanyi
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: info@purposeinvest.com
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.