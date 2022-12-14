PurpleFi Pre-Launch Event In London

PurpleFi
·3 min read

PurpleFi is an emerging crypto platform. Recently, the company launched its new token, $PURP, with new services and utilities in London on 29th November, 2022.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / PurpleFi is a web3 financial technologies start-up developing products and services using blockchain. PurpleFi launches is native token $PURP in London for the very first time on 29th November, 2022. The token has been developed as a new utility token known as $PURP and delivers tokenized assets which are secure, simple, easy to trade, and governed by $PURP.

PurpleFi, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture
Blockchain tokenization facilitated by PurpleFi opens new trading opportunities from private markets and web3 technologies to traditional finance without borders. It leverages industry-leading expertise with technical talent focused on discovering the latest tools & technologies that revolutionize the way the company invests. It entails the following factors of its clients' assets:

  • Securitize: Issuance and Agreement of the newly created asset-class

  • Tokenize: Digital tokens to be issued against assets.

  • Manage: PurpleFi enables its clients to manage their portfolio of tokens

PurpleFi, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture
PurpleFi is known to explore businesses and assets to invest in bridging all sectors globally. It allows an easier way to access real-world assets such as real estate, luxury art and more with tokenization. The company breaks up high-priced assets into fractional pieces to ease the process for global investors.

People can use PurpleFi services to select, purchase, and manage all on one platform. They can diversify their portfolio with real estate, artworks and many more entities. PurpleFi focuses on alternative assets are an Inflation hedge with little correlation to other assets & inflation. It generates trading opportunities secured by physical assets and receives proceeds when the asset is sold and any income it generates.

Furthermore, access to DeFi is made simple by PurpleFi new development. Purple Fund is an automated protocol that seeks the highest yields in the DeFi sector, is maintained by its developers and is governed by $PURP holders. It provides the following services:

  • Auto-pilot yield generation

  • Constantly high yield

  • Borderless

  • Platform fee distributed to staked $PURP holders

Consequently, PurpleFi is a collective of products that gives access to the world of Web 3 investing, mutually beneficial ecosystems governed by $PURP token holders.

PurpleFi, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture
About the company - PurpleFi

PurpleFi is a newly established web3 financial technologies startup in the industry. It thrives on making it possible for any individual to access the benefits of investing in the world around us, catering to their choices that would usually be out of reach. It focuses on tangible assets, and alternative investments can offer attractive benefits - Traditionally, those types of investments were once reserved for institutional investors with millions in cash reserves.

PurpleFi exists to lower the existing barriers in the real-world assets industry, making it easier to benefit from all types of investing in the world around leveraging the latest blockchain technology.

In addition, the company is constantly searching for exceptional talent to join its team. The team wants to build something unique to bridge value, impact and expertise to their users. It combines decades of experience to sharpen its platform to develop on Web 3.0 while leveraging the ease of Web 2.0.

For further information, visit the following links:

Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn

Media Details:

Company Name: PurpleFi
Contact Email Address: Hello@purplefi.io
Website: https://www.purplefi.io/

SOURCE: PurpleFi



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731783/PurpleFi-Pre-Launch-Event-In-London

