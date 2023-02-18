Purplebricks hoists the For Sale sign, but who would want to buy it?

Helena Marston PurpleBricks CEO - Purplebricks

It's not every day that a company puts itself up for sale, so who better to find a buyer for Purplebricks than Zeus? It will certainly take something god-like to sell a company that is more than a few bricks short of living up to its billing as Britain’s “leading tech-led estate agent.”

Sadly, the Zeus in this instance isn’t the king of the ancient Greek gods but a bunch of corporate financiers that apparently specialise in bringing “a different perspective”. Still, that will certainly be needed too if it’s to convince anyone to come to the rescue of a business where the roof has yet to be repaired after falling in more than a year ago.

If only someone had taken the time to share a few home truths with chief executive Helena Marston, who despite a profit warning alongside yet another round of redundancies, as well as an admission that the new strategy was struggling, insists Purplebricks “has never been in better shape for the future”.

Investors will surely take issue with that breezy assessment. Within hours of the “for sale” sign being hoisted, shares in Purplebricks had cratered a further 19pc to just 8p. That’s a loss of 92pc for anyone who bought in at the 100p-a-share stock market float in 2015.

Spare a thought, then, for those who piled in at highs of almost 500p in 2017 as the hype surrounding a new generation of online estate agents reached fever pitch. A company worth a jaw-dropping £1.5bn back then, is now valued at just £25m.

This reflects strong doubts not just about Purplebricks’ prospects, but in the longevity of a procession of so-called disruptors that had arrived promising to upend the traditional high street agent model. Indeed, as the flag-bearer for an entire generation of digital start-ups hoping to topple the old guard, it may turn out to be the moment that the online bubble well and truly burst.

It has been a long time coming. Emoov was forced to close its doors despite a three-way rescue tie-up with Sarah Beeny’s Tepilo and Urban.co.uk. Connells, one of the UK’s largest traditional agents, shut down web venture Hatched just two years after taking it over.

Meanwhile, shares in Onthemarket remain more than half below their 165p-a-share float price after a series of setbacks to a business that was expected to mount a challenge to property portal Rightmove.

Yet, in many ways, the number of big flops is puzzling. If any market is crying out for a proper shake-up it is surely a profession that consistently ranks among the least trusted around, and which saw its popularity actually worsen last year, according to pollsters Ipsos Mori.

It is also one where local markets have often been cornered by a cabal of unscrupulous agents incentivised to keep pushing prices ever higher. Purplebricks and its rivals offered a welcome break from this skewed commission-driven model, charging a flat fee – £1,349 outside London and £2,999 for those situated in the capital. Valuations tend to be free too.

With no physical premises or expensive company car fleets to run (take a bow, Foxton’s), and few staff, online-only outfits claim they are able to offer their services more cheaply. High street agents on the other hand normally charge a percentage of the final sale fee. The UK average is just over 1pc, plus VAT but it can be as much as 4pc, which is more than £14,000 on a typical £295,000 property once tax is included.

But despite the terrible reputation of many high street names, it is an industry that looks increasingly impervious to digital disruption, not because it has upped its game but because the online version is often not all it's cracked up to be.

A flat fee is undoubtedly enticing but often it is charged upfront and regardless of whether the agent managed to secure a sale or not. Plus there can also be hidden additional costs. The value of intimate local knowledge has almost certainly been underestimated, so too the personal touch that comes from an agent showing round prospective buyers.

Meanwhile, a cooling housing market won’t help anyone, with fewer transactions to go around and an expected 10pc to 20pc slump in prices.

Yet the fate of Purplebricks has been compounded by a catalogue of missteps. The failure of an overseas expansion plan in the US and Australia was costly. Ditto a big blow-up in its lettings arm, and a change in the employment status of its army of agents.

The company says it is better off “under an alternative ownership structure”, yet maintains that its “business and brand has significant value” despite pencilling in wider-than-expected losses of up to £20m and conceding that a further £4m of cost cuts are needed. An estate agent might call it a fixer-upper at best.