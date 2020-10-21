Purple pumpkins are making a statement this Halloween. Here’s what they mean

Halloween 2020 is going to look a lot different this year as coronavirus cases rise.

That includes the decorations. Instead of just the traditional orange pumpkins, you might see some teal or purple pumpkins on porches while trick-or-treating, if you choose to go, WFXT reported.

Decorating with teal pumpkins became a trend a few years ago, according to the Independent. Food Allergy Research and Education started the Teal Pumpkin Project to raise awareness for trick-or-treaters with food allergies.

Putting a teal pumpkin on your porch means you’re providing non-food treats to keep those with allergies safe, according to the organization’s website.

Purple pumpkins are new this year, though, and they could mean a couple of things.

A photo with the hashtag #OperationSaveHalloween circulating on social media says purple pumpkins mean it’s safe to stop at your house for candy because you follow guidelines meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes “wearing a mask,” “distributing individually wrapped candies,” and “maintaining proper sanitary conditions,” said Bill Gaylor, a Nassau County, New York, legislator, according to News 12 in Long Island.

But the Epilepsy Foundation says purple pumpkins mean something entirely different. It started the Purple Pumpkin Project, which is an initiative that encourages people to display purple pumpkins to raise awareness for epilepsy, according to its website.

“There seems to be some confusion about what a purple pumpkin really means, and there is a new effort to tell folks that their house is open for trick or treating,” a post on the Purple Pumpkin Project Facebook page says. “If you happen to decide to bring the kiddos out on Oct. 31st and see a Purple Pumpkin on the front porch regardless of why it’s there, make sure to thank them for raising Epilepsy Awareness. It might not have been their intent, but just think of all of the awareness education you can bring to your neighborhood.”

People can register to take part in the Purple Pumpkin Project on the Epilepsy Foundation’s website.