This Purple mattress deal is what dreams are made of—get up to $200 in freebies now

Susan Yoo-Lee and Elsie Boskamp
·2 min read
This Purple mattress deal lets you snag up to $200 of free sleep accessories with select purchases—shop now.

Wind down after a long day by cuddling up with a dreamy new mattress from Purple, one of our all-time favorite sleep retailers. Whether you're looking to minimize back pain while you sleep or make hot summer nights a little cooler, a Purple mattress can help, and, right now, you can snag serious savings with select purchases.

For a limited time, shoppers can upgrade their sleep set up snagging up to $200 worth of free gifts with select Purple mattress purchases. During the sale, you can take home the Purple mattress or Purple Plus mattress and get $100 of free sleep accessories or opt for the Purple Hybrid, Purple Hybrid Premier 3 or Purple Hybrid Premier 4 mattress for $200 worth of free gifts. To scoop the savings, just add your preferred mattress to your cart, then select your favorite qualifying gift—like a Purple Harmony pillow, mattress protector or sheet set.

For a mattress that works well for a variety of sleep positions, you can't go wrong with the brand's flagship Purple mattress—one of the best mattresses we've ever tested. In testing, we found the mattress slept cool and had limited motion transfer. "This is undeniably a good bed. If you like a firm mattress and are in the market for something that will keep you cool no matter how hot it gets outside, Purple is more than worth a close look," our tester said. While the mattress can come with a hefty price tag, you can pick up the queen size for $1,399 today and scoop $100 in free gifts at checkout.

Shop this Purple mattress deal for dreamy discounts on sleepers we love.

If you want a hybrid mattress that has all the bells and whistles at an affordable price point, take a look at the Purple Hybrid mattress starting at $1,899 for the twin XL size. With the same high quality as Purple's standard sleeper, the Purple Hybrid mattress is an upgrade that comes with built-in coils, perfect for those who want maximum pressure relief. According to the brand, the bed's grid columns cradle your body for maximum support and comfort and the GelFlex material doesn’t retain heat so you stay cool throughout the night—making this mattress a winner. Plus, you’ll get $200 of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase to complete your sleep experience.

If you’re in the market for a new bed or curious about what’s out there, take a look at these Purple freebies to snag some serious savings with your mattress purchase.

Shop the Purple mattress sale.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Purple mattress deal: Get $200 in free gifts with a mattress purchase

