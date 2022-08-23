‘Purple Hearts’ Enters Netflix All-Time Films List, Passing ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Unforgivable’

Dessi Gomez
·2 min read

Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, has entered the streamer’s Most Popular Films List, ranking at seventh.

Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie tells the story of Cassie Salazar (Carson) and Luke Morrow (Galitzine), who find themselves in a tricky situation when they get married purely for the financial benefits that come with their union. Luke is about to deploy for The Marines when he meets Cassie, an aspiring musician with very liberal views. First they clash in an argument over their political leanings, but when Cassie asks an old friend of hers to get married so that she can actually afford the insulin she needs in order to live for diabetes, Luke steps in when Frankie (Chosen Jacobs) declines Cassie’s offer.

In the first 28 days viewed, “Purple Hearts” has secured 220.6 million hours watched. The military movie sits right behind “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour, with 231.3 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. Behind “Purple Hearts” sits the Sandra Bullock hit “The Unforgivable,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and “The Kissing Booth 2,” in 10th.

“The Gray Man” also recently climbed to the fourth slot on Netflix’s Most Popular Films (English) list.

According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 million hours viewed.

“The Gray Man” edged the Ryan Reynolds film “The Adam Project,” bumping it into fifth place. “Red Notice,” “Don’t Look Up” and “Bird Box” led the list as the top three.

