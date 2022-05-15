Purple Heart veteran urges legalization of medical cannabis for those haunted by war

Legalize medical cannabis

The S.C. House of Representatives needs to allow patients and veterans access to safe and legal medical cannabis.

Killing the S.C. Compassionate Care Act, as the House did in a procedural ruling on May 4, will certainly result in more veteran deaths.

In 37 other states, veterans can use cannabis under a doctor’s care to alleviate PTSD and intractable pain.

PTSD jeopardizes veterans’ lives with multiple psychological manifestations which increase the risk of suicide. Cannabis quiets thoughts, provides peaceful sleep and lessens negative thinking, allowing general peace.

I was awarded the Purple Heart, but I continue to suffer the wounds of war. Under medical care, I and other veterans deserve the freedom to pursue medical cannabis as a treatment.

More than 70% of South Carolina voters support allowing medical cannabis.

For seven long years, advocates have worked with the House leadership to support this bill. Let’s do the right thing for veterans and patients who deserve better.

Donald Howell, Summerville

Expand court

We cannot go backward. Mitch McConnell’s handpicked conservative Supreme Court majority is poised to ignore 50 years of settled law, overturn Roe v. Wade, and allow states to ban abortion care.

We can’t allow the Supreme Court to continue undermining our fundamental freedoms. What will be next?

Congress has changed the size of the court seven times in its history. It’s time to do it again by passing the Judiciary Act, which would add four new justices.

Carl Zwerling, Irmo

Pro-life with exceptions

The abortion controversy amazes me.

A letter published May 8 says women will lose reproductive rights. How?

Personally I am pro-life, but think that victims of rape, incest, or life endangerment should have abortion access.

There are too many women who choose to use abortion as birth control rather than being responsible enough to use available, effective birth control methods.

A recent news story interviewed a wife with two children who chose abortion for the third child because they could not afford another child. Why did she and/or her husband not choose sterilization before getting pregnant that third time?

As with so many other situations, personal responsibility is not practiced. Killing innocent children in the womb should not be a viable option except in cases of rape, incest, or life endangerment.

Diane Jumper, Gilbert

Care for our vets

Veterans of the Vietnam era recall all too vividly the 20-year struggle to get our government and the Veterans Administration to recognize, admit and treat the horrors inflicted from herbicides used in combat zones.

Veterans of our recent conflicts face similar problems from sickness caused by exposure to burn pits and other battlefield toxins.

Legislation authorizing treatment and compensation for these illnesses sits stalled in the U.S. Senate. The House has passed a bill (HR 3967) that brings these veterans into the VA health care system. The Senate has not acted.

Before elections divert the attention of those on Capitol Hill, I ask you to write and urge Senators Scott and Graham to vote for legislation (Honoring Our PACT Act) that will provide government care and benefits for those veterans who answered our nation when it called.

Ret. Brig. Gen. Michael B. Barrett, Daniel Island