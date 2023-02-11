Purina recalls specialty dry dog food across U.S. Here are key details, how to protect pet

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company announced this week that it is recalling a line of veterinarian-prescription dry dog food due to high levels of vitamin D.

The company is asking customers who have bought Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental to stop using it and throw it away, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Veterinarians and retailers are also advised to remove these products from inventory.

The recall comes after two dogs were reported sick from eating the dog food, which is only prescribed through veterinarians.

Vitamin D toxicity is known to cause “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction,” the FDA stated. The two dogs did recover after they stopped eating the food.

PetMD recommends giving your dog only water for 24 hours if food makes them vomit. If vomiting continues, see your veterinarian.

Which dog foods were recalled?

The recalled dog food was sold across the United States via prescription from veterinarians at clinics, Purina Vet Direct and Purina for Professionals.

Specifically, the eight-pound bag with the UPC code ‘38100 19190’ and the 20-pound bag with the UPC code ‘38100 19192’ was recalled.

The production codes are:

2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

You can find these codes on the back of the bag at the bottom.

Purina recommends that customers try vegetarian Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Hydrolyzed Canine Formula in lieu of the recalled food.

Do customers get a refund?

If you have any questions or want a refund on your dog food, you can contact Purina online or call 1-800-345-5678.