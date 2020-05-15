The Purge 5 will no longer be released on July 10

Photo credit: USA Network

From Digital Spy

The final film in the Purge franchise isn't hitting cinemas as soon as expected.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Purge, aka The Forever Purge, was originally set to be be released in cinemas on Wednesday, July 8 in the UK and two days in the US, on Friday, July 10.

However, Deadline reports that its studio, Universal Pictures, has made the decision to pull its release from that date without rescheduling a new one at this time.

The studio is said to be debating whether to move The Forever Purge to another cinema date at some point in the future, or send it straight to streaming.

Photo credit: USA Network - YouTube

Universal Pictures broke digital records with more than $100 million in revenue with its decision to release Trolls World Tour on streaming earlier this year, but cinema chains have revolted by vowing to no longer show the studio's movies once business returns to normal.

Nevertheless, Universal still plans to push forward with plans to release filmmaker Judd Apatow's new comedy The King of Staten Island with Pete Davidson exclusively on streaming on June 12.

In regards to The Purge franchise, little is known about the plot of The Forever Purge other than it is planned to be the last instalment. Creator James DeMonaco previously told Entertainment Weekly that he'd come up with "a great way to end it all".

Photo credit: Universal

"We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I'm very excited," he teased.

"When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home."



In other Purge-related news, its TV spin-off series was cancelled by the USA Network following its second season, even though it crossed over with the movies by bringing back Ethan Hawke.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like