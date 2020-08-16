Purell hand sanitizer is back in stock at Amazon—and on sale!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Considering the time we live in, it’s no wonder Purell is flying off the virtual shelves. But...surprise! Not only are the brand’s hand sanitizers back in stock right now at Amazon, some of them are on sale— with 12-packs of 16-ounce bottles for $34 off, plus a big kahuna 250-pack of one-ounce bottles for $24 off.

Purell follows the CDC guidelines for killing 99.99 percent of common germs and bacteria like coronavirus. When you just can’t get to soap and water, their hand sanitizers are the best ways to keep clean. The alcohol-based hand sanitizers is truly the gold standard—it’s dermatologist tested, dye-free, and won’t dry out your skin.

The items below are from Amazon itself and trusted sellers Simply Awesome Online and Sky Products, which all have high ratings and solid customer service. So go forth and sanitize.

Now you can stash a one-ounce travel-sized bottle of Purell Hand Sanitizer just about anywhere: In your purse, backpack, diaper bag, pocket, car and more. The flip-top bottle is easy to use and lets you dispense the perfect amount—no wasting this precious stuff.

If you want to seriously stock up, this set of a dozen 16-ounce bottles may be for you. The bottles are similar to those that rubbing alcohol is sold in, with malleable plastic for easy squeezing. Use it on its own or to fill up smaller containers for on-the-go use. The price breaks down to about $11 per 16-ounce bottle; a shipping is free.

Why get just one bottle when you can get 250? This 250-pack features one-ounce travel-sized bottles of Purell Hand Sanitizer. Each comes with a flip-cap and breaks down to $1.40 per bottle.