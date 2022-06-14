PureGold Announces Granting of Stock Options

Pure Gold Mining Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 35,450,000 stock options for incentive and operational retention purposes, to senior mine site personnel, the executive management team, the Board of Directors and an outside technical advisor to the Company, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.275 and expire after five years.



About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in the heart of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company owns and operates the PureGold Mine, which entered commercial production in 2021 after the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facilities. Gold reserves and resources are centered on a forty-seven square kilometre property with significant discovery potential.1

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

For further information, see the technical report titled “Madsen Gold Project Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Madsen Deposit, Red Lake, Ontario, Canada” with an effective date of February 5, 2019, and dated July 5, 2019 (the “Feasibility Study”), for further information please see puregoldmining.ca or under the Company’s Sedar profile at www.sedar.com



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" Mark O’Dea "

Mark O’Dea, President & CEO



Investor inquiries:

Adrian O’Brien, Director, Director IR & Communications

Tel: 604-809-6890

aobrien@puregoldmining.ca



