Pure Sunfarms Ranks as Canada’s Favourite Flower Brand

Canada’s No.1 Dried Flower Brand Brings New Cannabis Products to Market

Pure Sunfarms introduces a new cultivar to it's portfolio — Blue Dream, a legendary West Coast strain.

Delta, B.C., July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holding its place as Canada’s top-selling dried flower brand, Pure Sunfarms expands its cannabis offerings to meet consumer demand by launching Blue Dream, a popular West Coast strain.

B.C.-based Pure Sunfarms is the top-selling dried flower brand in the three major markets in Canada: Ontario, Alberta and B.C. Pure Sunfarms has been the number one dried flower brand by sales in Ontario each quarter since its launch in September 20191. The company has also been ranked the top-selling dried flower brand in B.C. and Alberta since August 20202. This is attributed to the many popular cultivars Pure Sunfarms has in its portfolio, including its best-selling Pink Kush, which was the single highest-selling strain in Canada in June and over the past five months in Ontario1.

The company has recently expanded its dried flower lineup by introducing a new cultivar — Blue Dream, a legendary West Coast strain. Blue Dream is a highly sought-after strain across North America, ranking as the top-searched strain in Canada on the popular cannabis website, Leafly.ca3. Bred in California, the easygoing daytime strain is a fruit-forward, sativa-dominant cross of Blueberry and Haze with aromas of blueberry, lemon, and pine.

“As the leading brand of dried flower in Canada, we seek to provide consumers with a variety of products they’ll love at an everyday premium,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Blue Dream rounds out our flower portfolio with its popularity and deep West Coast origins.”

Pure Sunfarms’ Blue Dream is now available in B.C. and will be available in stores in Ontario and Alberta in July.

Along with Blue Dream, Pure Sunfarms has also added the following products to its offerings in select markets: Pennywise 1:1 dried flower, Pennywise 1:1 and CBD Full Spectrum Vapes, Peach Nectar CBD gummies featuring 10mg of CBD per piece, Balance Oil 15 featuring THC and CBD in equal potencies, and 0.3g pre-rolls (10 packs) available in D.Bubba and Pink Kush.

For more information about Pure Sunfarms, visit www.puresunfarms.com.

About Pure Sunfarms

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.

Pure Sunfarms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc.

1 Sales by kilograms. Data cited has been calculated by Pure Sunfarms from sales information provided by the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS).

2 Data cited has been calculated by Pure Sunfarms from sales information provided by Buddi retail store data from nearly 300 retailers across Alberta and British Columbia.

3 Leafly.ca, April 2021.

