'Pure evil': Inside the investigation that led to a 650-year sentence for serial rapist

Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
·6 min read

It's hard to describe the fear that gripped a central Indiana community nearly 40 years ago, when a serial rapist was at large: Women were told to alter their routines, gun sales skyrocketed and a local hospital offered shooting lessons.

But the identity of the masked man who broke into Shelbyville homes at night, armed with a knife or a gun, and sexually assaulted women eluded authorities for decades.

It wasn't until 2020 that police identified and arrested Steven Ray Hessler, 59, for the string of sexual assaults after a breakthrough in the case: DNA on a licked envelope for a utility bill payment matched DNA recovered from a 1985 crime scene.

On April 1, Hessler was sentenced to 650 years in prison. After an eight-day trial, he was convicted March 3 of 19 felony charges, including rape, robbery, unlawful deviate conduct and criminal deviate conduct.

"He's just pure evil from the word go. He's definitely a good one to have off the streets," said Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen.

Hessler assaulted 10 people in seven separate incidents between Aug. 14, 1982, and Aug. 17, 1985, Landwerlen said. The survivors include a then 16-year-old girl and a former Marine whom Hessler handcuffed, hog-tied and beat with a gun, leaving him in a coma for months.

Hessler forced women to perform sexual acts while threating to harm them and, in some cases, their children if they didn't comply, Landwerlen said. He sometimes administered or talked about enemas during the attacks. In some incidents, he forced men in the home to participate or watch.

"Most were awakened in the middle of the night while they slept," Landwerlen said. "One was in the shower when he pulled the curtain open, just like the movie 'Psycho.'"

Landwerlen described Hessler as a sadist who derived pleasure from "his unnecessarily brutal methods of terrorizing and sexually torturing his victims," noting that the attacks usually lasted from three to four hours.

"Steven Ray Hessler is probably the most evil, dangerous, sadistic predator I've ever had the pleasure of prosecuting in my 30-plus career," Landwerlen said.

Bryan L. Cook, Hessler's attorney, said his client plans to appeal his conviction. He called into question "several crucial issues" in the case, including "the initial capture of a secondary DNA standard."

Steven Ray Hessler
Steven Ray Hessler

Cook said the case involved 80 to 100 suspects, including a cousin of Hessler's who was charged for some of the initial attacks in 1983 and a convict who committed similar crimes in the late 1970s known as the Illinois Enema Bandit.

"Several potentially viable suspects were ruled out by DNA although 8 of 10 victims were not DNA cases — which was a central issue in the case," Cook said in a message. “Many physical descriptions by victims of the attacker did not match Hessler’s age, build, weight, eye color or education.”

'The whole community was shocked'

All but one of the attacks took place in Shelbyville, a community of 20,000 residents about 30 miles southeast of Indianapolis. The crimes shook the town.

Police advised women in town to take extra precaution as they searched for a serial rapist, urging them to lock doors and windows, shut their curtains and switch up their routine, the Indianapolis News reported in 1985.

A newspaper clipping from the Indianapolis News shows a police sketch of the Shelby County rapist.
A newspaper clipping from the Indianapolis News shows a police sketch of the Shelby County rapist.

The rapist, authorities said at the time, observed victims for weeks and learned their routines before breaking in their house, and preyed on young divorced women with children.

He wore Levi's blue jeans, a dark nylon jacket, white tennis shoes and a dark stocking mask, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Fearful residents, Landwerlen said, worried about who would be next and if they would be alive the next day.

"It had the whole place on edge," Landwerlen said. "This was the kind of a case that grabs you and holds you."

People in the town bought guns to protect themselves from the masked rapist, and a local hospital started offering shooting courses, Landwerlen said.

"You couldn't hardly buy a gun in Shelbyville," Landwerlen said. "Everybody was buying them up."

The survivors, meanwhile, feared their attacker would make good on his promise to kill them for going to the police.

A newspaper clipping from the Indianapolis Star shows coverage of a serial rapist active in the area in the 1980s.
A newspaper clipping from the Indianapolis Star shows coverage of a serial rapist active in the area in the 1980s.

"They've lived with that constant fear, that recurring fear for years," Landwerlen said.

The attacks in Shelby County stopped in 1985.

Landwerlen said it's not uncommon for people who commit these types of attacks to stop, pointing out that the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, hadn't killed for decades before his arrest in 2018.

But Landwerlen isn't so sure the rapist quit entirely, mentioning the possibility that he might have committed crimes elsewhere.

"I'm not ready to step forward and declare that he did stop," Landwerlen said. "But these kinds of attacks did stop in Shelby County."

Cracking the case

The masked rapist had carefully covered his tracks, wiping down the crime scenes and taking things he had touched. But eventually, he slipped up.

On Aug. 17, 1985, police collected DNA at the scene of the last known assault in the county, but couldn't link it to a suspect.

Hessler had been convicted of rape in a neighboring county and spent most of the 1990s in prison. But he was released about two months before inmates were required to submit DNA samples, Landwerlen said.

Investigators connected Hessler to the crimes after sending DNA samples to Parabon NanoLabs, a company that combines DNA and genealogy testing similar to what lead to the Golden State Killer's capture.

Clothing, hair, DNA and technology: How police identified the 'I-65 killer' after 35 years

A newspaper clipping from the Indianapolis News shows coverage of a serial rapist in the area in the 1980s.
A newspaper clipping from the Indianapolis News shows coverage of a serial rapist in the area in the 1980s.

"They came back with two names that they would suggest that we look at. They were both in the same family," Landwerlen said. "And one of them was Steven Hessler."

The lab's identification led investigators to "start watching these two people," Landwerlen said.

Police learned Hessler paid his water bill through the mail and obtained an envelope he used to send payment. The DNA extracted from the envelope matched the DNA collected back in 1985.

Authorities later obtained another DNA sample from the inside of Hessler's cheek, confirming the link, Landwerlen said.

On Aug. 17, 2020, police entered Hessler's home in Greensburg, Indiana, early in the morning with a search warrant. There, they found photographs that had been stolen from the victims, coats the survivors had described, ski masks, knives, handcuffs and zip ties.

When investigators searched his computers, they found that he had looked up victims whose names had not been disclosed to the public and tracked them, Landwerlen said. He had downloaded an imagine of the front of the house in Georgia where one of the survivors lived.

"There's no way anyone would know to look up some of these victims," Landwerlen said.

Landwerlen credited the survivors for testifying about their ordeals during the trial, including several who were present at the sentencing hearing.

"They all talked about what a weight has been lifted off," Landwerlen said.

More exclusive coverage for USA TODAY subscribers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 650 year sentence for Indiana rapes: How police solved Hessler case

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • Fallout of Jay Beagle's actions sheds light on NHL's systemic violence problem

    Violence in hockey is regularly on display. What sits beneath the surface is how race impacts the perception of fighting in the NHL and other professional sports leagues.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in