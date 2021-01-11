‘Pure diplomatic vandalism’: Fears as Trump administration designates Yemen Houthis as ‘terrorist’ group

Bel Trew
·5 min read
&lt;p&gt;Armed militiamen and supporters of the Houthi movement sit under portraits of top Houthi leaders&lt;/p&gt; (EPA)

Armed militiamen and supporters of the Houthi movement sit under portraits of top Houthi leaders

(EPA)

The United States will designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a foreign terrorist organisation, in a move rights groups have warned could scupper peace efforts and choke the aid response, worsening a humanitarian crisis in the country.

Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, announced the plan late on Sunday, prompting calls for special safeguards to be included amid fears that sanctions could see food, fuel and medicines blocked from entering Houthi-controlled territory.

Mr Pompeo said that alongside the Iran-backed group, the US would also be designating three Houthi leaders – Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim – as terrorists.

Yemen’s newly formed government, whose members were injured in a suspected Houthi attack last month, said it “unwaveringly supports” the decision as a “just recourse and remedy in the interest of achieving peace”.

Using the official name for the group, Mr Pompeo said in a statement “These designations will provide additional tools to confront terrorist activity and terrorism by Ansarallah, a deadly Iran-backed militia group in the Gulf region.

The US Treasury Department has in the past issued special licences to aid groups operating in heavily sanctioned countries.

But international relief officials have said such measures often failed to unblock aid flows as banks and insurance firms worry about running afoul of sanctions. There are also concerns the new US designation will scupper any attempts to push for peace as anyone who meets with the Houthis could be deemed collaborating with terrorists.

A Houthi leader said in a Twitter post that the movement, which has been battling a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, reserved the right to respond to any designation. The Houthis deny they are puppets of Iran.

“The policy of the Trump administration and its behaviour is terrorist,” the Houthi official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi tweeted. “We reserve the right to respond to any designation issued by the Trump administration or any administration.”

Yemen has been embroiled in a ruinous six-year civil war since the Iran-backed Houthis swept control of the country forcing recognised president Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to flee.

Fearing the encroachment of Iran on its borders, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies launched a bombing campaign in March 2015 to try to reinstate the recognised government.

But there has been little hope of a comprehensive peace deal, and the conflict has only become more complicated as southern separatists within the government forces turned on their former allies and tried to declare self-rule.

The layers of fighting have sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in terms of numbers. The World Food Programme has warned of an impending famine, saying by the middle of this year more than half the population of the country – or 16.2 million people – will be suffering from acute hunger.

There are concerns the terror designation will only deepen the crisis.

The move is probably part of the Republican administration’s maximum pressure strategy against Iran in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency before the inauguration of Joe Biden, who has said he would pursue a new nuclear deal with Iran.

The Axios news website reported in November that Mr Trump planned to unleash a “flood” of sanctions against Iran and its interests across the region to make the chances of reviving the nuclear deal or any kind of rapprochement less likely.

Rights groups and diplomats have voiced concern that the designation will only hamper United Nations efforts to broker a comprehensive peace deal amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse of the economy.

David Miliband, president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee, called it “pure diplomatic vandalism”.

“This policy, in the name of tying up the Houthis, will actually tie up the aid community and international diplomacy,” he said.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned that sanctions will “hamstring the ability of aid agencies to respond” and, without additional safeguards and broader exemptions for the commercial sector, will deal a “devastating blow” to Yemen’s faltering economy.

Mike Pompeo, the outgoing US secretary of stateAP
Mike Pompeo, the outgoing US secretary of stateAP

The council raised the issue of getting food and medicine into Yemen, a country 80 per cent dependent on imports, and called on Joe Biden to act upon taking office.

Human Rights Watch also warned of the “catastrophic consequences” of the designation preventing numerous non-profit and humanitarian groups from operating in areas under Houthi control, where the bulk of the country’s population lives.

Scott Paul, Oxfam America’s humanitarian policy lead, described the US move as “counterproductive and dangerous”, and urged Mr Biden to revoke the designation immediately upon taking office.

Ryan Crocker, a retired US ambassador who served in the Middle East, told Reuters the decision “serves no interest at all”. He added: “The Houthis are an integral part of Yemeni society… This is making a strategic enemy out of a local force that has been part of Yemen for generations."

The foreign ministry of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government supported the designation and called for further “political and legal pressure” on the Houthis.

Yemen’s newly formed cabinet was hit by a deadly missile attack at Aden airport as its members landed in the country from Saudi Arabia nearly two weeks ago. No ministers were gravely injured but more than a dozen onlookers, aid workers travelling through the airport and members of the security forces were killed. No one has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Yemen government believes the Houthis were behind it.

Yemen’s recognised foreign minister Ahmed A BinMubarak told The Independent despite the danger the cabinet was staying put in Yemen.

“It’s a challenging environment especially after the attack but we are very determined to stay and serve our people.”

Read More

Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

Three International Red Cross workers killed in Yemen airport attack

At least 25 killed in large explosion at Aden airport

Latest Stories

  • The Raptors seem to have found a solution to their biggest problem

    By removing Aron Baynes and Alex Len from the rotation, the Raptors appear to have landed on a lineup and are rediscovering the identity that made them so good last season.

  • Ben Roethlisberger undecided on retirement, but hopes the Steelers want him back

    Big Ben isn't ready to make any decisions about his future just yet.

  • Why the PGA made the right decision in stripping Trump of 2022 major

    The PGA made the correct decision to withdraw the 2022 PGA Championship from President Trump's Bedminster golf course.

  • Browns troll JuJu Smith-Schuster after massive wild-card win: 'The Browns is the Browns!'

    "Corvette Corvette"

  • Pascal Siakam on potential game-winner: ‘I thought it was going in'

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses the final play where he missed a game winning shot, who the play was actually for and what he wishes he could have done differently.

  • Kevin Durant: 'We support him 100 percent' after Kyrie Irving misses third straight game due to 'personal reasons'

    Though he hasn't confirmed, Kyrie Irving's absence is reportedly in response to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • DJ LeMahieu engaging other teams in free agency with Yankees slow to meet his price

    Despite his stated preference for returning to the Yankees, free agent DJ LeMahieu has instructed his representatives to engage other teams as he has become dismayed by negotiations with New York.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Baker Mayfield says he met one of his linemen for the first time in the locker room before the game

    As if the Browns' week wasn't wild enough, Baker Mayfield didn't meet one of his lineman until they were both in the locker room on Sunday.

  • Viral Bills fan shown crying on TV had visited grandfather's grave the day before Buffalo's win

    Jay Poch said he was thinking about his family when he broke down and TV cameras found him.

  • As Premier League heads into business end of season, no clear favorite has emerged

    Liverpool is banged up. Manchester United is mercurial. Spurs have a thin squad. Manchester City still stumbles too much. What are we to make of it?

  • The 8 best gloves for cold weather running or training

    Say goodbye to freezing fingers this winter.

  • NFL wild-card betting recap: Bettor wins $500K bet on Browns as underdogs rule weekend

    Underdogs covered the spread in four of the six NFL wild-card games, with two winning outright.

  • 2021 NFL draft: 15 prospects to watch in Alabama-Ohio State national title game

    There will be a ton of future NFL talent on the field in Monday's CFP championship game.

  • Jets add Titans OC Arthur Smith to list of HC candidates

    NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith on Monday for their head coaching vacancy.Smith is the eighth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets, who are also expected to interview New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn later Monday.New York, which fired Adam Gase after two seasons, spoke to Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus and Los Angeles Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday. The Jets have also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady.The 38-year-old Smith has been a Titans assistant for 10 seasons, including the last two as Tennessee's offensive co-ordinator. He is expected to interview with several of the six teams looking for a head coach.Smith oversaw an offence that tied for second this season in total yards per game, led by 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry. He has also helped Ryan Tannehill, the AP Comeback Player of the Year last season, become one of the NFL's most efficient passers. Tannehill threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes this season.The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. Smith's offence struggled against the Ravens as Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards and the Titans were held to their fewest points.Smith began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina, his alma mater, in 2006. He spent two seasons as a defensive quality assistant for Washington before going to Mississippi as a defensive intern and administrative assistant in 2010.Smith was hired in 2011 by Mike Munchak in Tennessee as a defensive quality control coach. He became the offensive quality control coach the next season, and was promoted to offensive line and tight ends assistant in 2013. New head coach Ken Whisenhunt kept him on his staff in 2014 as the assistant tight ends coach before he was promoted to tight ends coach by Mike Mularkey in 2016.Smith was again retained in 2018 when Mike Vrabel took over as coach, and promoted to offensive co-ordinator in 2019.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Report: Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis to make season debut vs. Pelicans after offseason knee surgery

    Kristaps Porzingis missed the first nine games after offseason knee surgery.

  • Blue Bombers re-sign versatile defensive back Brandon Alexander

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. Alexander returns to the Bombers for a fourth season. The Orlando native was limited to 10 games in 2019 due to injury. He was shifted from halfback to safety, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup with an interception against Hamilton. Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in three years with Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers also announced Monday that they added Winnipeg-born receiver Macho Bockru and Canadian defensive tackle Zach Houghron. Bockru, who finished his U Sports tenure with the University of Manitoba in 2019, was a Canada West all star in his final year after leading the Bisons in receiving yards with 493 on 34 receptions.  Houghron, from Toronto, appeared in 22 games over four years with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks. He had two sacks, 7.5 tackles and two pass knockdowns in seven games in 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 3 coaches under increasing pressure in the Bundesliga

    BERLIN — Five coaches have already lost their jobs in the Bundesliga this season and three more need a quick change in fortune to avoid joining them.Hertha Berlin’s Bruno Labbadia, Cologne’s Markus Gisdol and Hoffenheim’s Sebastian Hoeneß all need to turn things around soon.Hertha next visits Cologne on Saturday before hosting Hoffenheim in Berlin on Tuesday. Hoffenheim then hosts Cologne the following weekend.Labbadia is struggling under the weight of expectation following the recent investments of 374 million euros ($450 million) from backer Lars Windhorst. The German entrepreneur has yet to receive any encouraging signs that his money has been well spent.Hertha travelled to struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday hopeful of claiming back-to-back wins for the first time this season after a 3-0 victory over Schalke, but the team produced a lacklustre performance and was lucky to only lose 1-0.“There are no excuses for such a performance. It’s hard to explain,” Hertha left back Maximilian Mittelstädt said.Hertha is only five points above the relegation zone after 15 games — far from where club officials and players expected to be. Labbadia complained after the game in Bielefeld that he hadn’t foreseen “so many absences on the field.”But Hertha hasn’t impressed since starting the league with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen in September. That was followed by four losses. Hertha has only won three games since and was unable to follow any of them with another win.Hertha general manager Michael Preetz is also under pressure after years of underwhelming disappointment.Hoffenheim is a point behind Hertha and paying the price for a host of coronavirus infections and injuries. Hoeneß — the nephew of Bayern Munich great Uli Hoeneß — is under pressure after Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Schalke, which hadn’t won any of its previous 30 league games.But Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp has voiced his support for the coach and said the problems are elsewhere.“I have confidence in the people involved to cope with the situation and I’ve told them this personally,” Hopp said after the latest loss.Gisdol also has the backing of his boss at Cologne, Horst Heldt, but local media reports suggest the game against Hertha could be decisive for the 51-year-old coach after last weekend’s 5-0 loss to Freiburg.Cologne’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in November ended an 18-game run without a victory, but the team has only one victory, over struggling Mainz, from six league games since.Dortmund’s Lucien Favre, Schalke’s David Wagner and Manuel Baum, and Mainz’s Achim Beierlorzer and Jan-Moritz Lichte have already been fired this season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • NCAAW top 5 performances: Aliyah Boston vs. Rhyne Howard; Washington State's clutch freshman

    It was arguably one of the best and most competitive weekends women’s basketball has had in quite a while.