Purdue's Edey moves from role player to center of attention

MICHAEL MAROT
·4 min read

Purdue center Zach Edey always stood out.

Whether he was striking out batters or scoring hockey goals in Canada or emerging as a basketball star at a premier American prep school, people watched with amazement as the uniquely talented big guy dominated the field of play.

Now, coach Matt Painter intends to pin his Big Ten and national championship title hopes on the 7-foot-4, 290-pound junior becoming the Boilermakers newest center of attention.

“He’s going to have a great year for us. We have a very talented front court, really feel we have one of the best front courts in the country," Painter said. “But we're obviously playing through Zach.”

Edey burst onto the college scene two years ago as a natural shot-blocker who towered over the league's tallest and most physical players. Back then, Edey was a complementary piece to all-conference forward Trevion Williams and future lottery pick Jaden Ivey.

Last season, he became a better scorer and a double-double machine.

So when Williams and Ivey opted for professional careers, Edey became the natural successor in a decade-long lineage of Purdue big men. The list includes names such as Williams, Matt Haarms, Isaac Haas, the late Caleb Swanigan, A.J. Hammons and now Edey.

Painter's preference runs contrary to today's more conventional perimeter-oriented game.

He loads up on 7-foot centers and rotates them to challenge opponents inside. The addition of Will Berg, a 7-2 freshman from Sweden, could give Painter the opportunity to continue the tradition.

“We can go big with Zach and Will, we can go small with me and Caleb (Furst) and Trey (Kaufman-Renn),” forward Mason Gillis said, referring to the two 6-9 sophomores. “I’m really excited to see how we piece it together this year. I think we're going to surprise some people."

Nobody will be surprised by Edey after he played on Canada's FIBA World Cup team this summer.

While a concussion kept him out of Purdue's first practices, Edey is healthy now and eager to improve on a sophomore season that included averages of 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and1.2 assists while shooting 64.8% from the field in just 19.0 minutes. And in his new role, Edey's believes those numbers will only increase as he tries to take Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980.

“I feel like I can play more minutes," Edey said when asked what more he can do. “Just being able to be in the game more, play every minute as good as I can and see where it goes from there.”

FAMILIAR FACES

Painter typically relies heavily on upperclassmen. This season, he's asking some familiar faces to replace five of last season's top eight scorers.

Furst and guard Ethan Morton each averaged about 15 minutes per game last season as Kaufman-Renn and forward Brian Waddell redshirted. Gillis has 48 career starts and guard Brandon Newman made 23 starts two years ago and hopes to play more that way this season.

“Things last year went the way they did," Newman said. "This year, I’m looking forward to turning things around.”

ON POINT

The Boilermakers also are replacing four guards — Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic, Eric Hunter Jr. and Isaiah Thompson — and grad transfer David Jenkins Jr. could play a key role.

“He’s put the ball in the basket, and he’s had a lot of different experiences being at four schools in six years," Painter said. "I think he's really going to help give us that scoring punch.”

Painter also expects freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer to provide help.

FURST THINGS FIRST

Painter has been impressed by Furst's improved shooting, but Gillis thinks the sophomore forward provides another essential quality.

“He definitely brings a spark to the team that we need," Gillis said.

Furst's response: “I try to be one of those loud guys and bring some energy. With such a quiet team, I think energy is contagious and I’ve always thought you fake it till you make it.”

KEY DATES

Painter never has feared tough front-loaded schedules and this season is no exception. After hosting Milwaukee in the Nov. 8 season opener, Purdue faces Marquette, West Virginia, Florida State and a likely matchup against Gonzaga. In December, the Boilermakers have two early conference games before taking on Davidson in Indianapolis and beginning league play.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re