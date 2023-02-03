Purdue University professor arrested, suspected of dealing methamphetamine

Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
·1 min read

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue professor was arrested Wednesday and faces three criminal allegations, including dealing methamphetamine and propositioning a person for sexual favors, according to Tippecanoe County Jail records.

Police received reports over the previous two months of a man approaching women in the Lafayette area. An investigation identified Sergey Macheret, 65, as the person of interest, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette police arrested Macheret in Lafayette on Wednesday, according to jail records and Lafayette police. He was jailed on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and making an unlawful proposition.

According to Indiana law, an unlawful proposition is offering money in exchange for sexual favors.

METH AT THE LIBRARY?: Another Colorado facility closes because of meth contamination

UC BERKELEY: Investigation underway after human remains found on UC Berkeley campus

Macheret posted a $500 cash bond and a $5,000 surety bond and was released from jail Wednesday night, according to jail records.

Macheret is a professor of aeronautics and astronautics, according to Purdue's directory. The school placed Macheret on leave "pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus," university spokesman Tim Doty said in a statement.

"The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs," Doty added. "Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue University professor arrested on suspicion of dealing meth

Latest Stories

  • Two years before beating Tyre Nichols, a Memphis police officer didn't report that a colleague ripped a woman out of her car and dislocated her shoulder just for laughing

    Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.

  • Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

    A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

  • Worried woman checking on grandson finds him among 3 bodies in Florida home, cops say

    The “grandmother is very upset and distraught,” the sheriff said.

  • Court documents say Andrew Tate raped one of his victims twice while seeking to enlist her in his sex business: report

    Court documents obtained by Reuters lay out the allegations from Andrew Tate's alleged victims, saying six women were transformed "into slaves."

  • Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

    The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times.

  • Former coach at private Christian school in Saskatoon charged with sexual assault, exploitation of a minor

    Warning: This story contains disturbing details. A former coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aaron Benneweis, 46, worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Police did not name Benneweis in their news release about the charges, but CBC News has verified his identity. Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 20

  • BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor

  • Shocking moment driver chases down and rams biker in 78mph fatal crash

    Paul Barrett mowed down victim Ryan Brindley following a high-speed chase through the streets of Dinton, Wiltshire.

  • Man charged after RCMP raids find 13 firearms scattered about pair of Estevan homes

    An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H

  • Slaying of Florida woman went unsolved for 36 years. A Mississippi man is now charged

    Genealogical testing led cold case detectives to the Mississippi Coast.

  • Texts Reveal Miserable Alex Jones Spying on Wife: ‘I Am in Hell’

    Zach Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThe Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch released a tranche of far-right conspiracist Alex Jones’ text messages on Wednesday, seemingly corroborating previous reporting that the Infowars founder hired an ex-Blackwater mercenary to spy on his wife.The previously private texts, which have become public largely due to Jones’ lawyer’s own ineptitude, also highlight the increasing levels of despair, paranoia and misery the Jan. 6 insurrectionist found himself

  • Andrew Innes: Double murder suspect 'killed toddler during game of hide and seek', court hears

    In video evidence shown to jurors, a primary school-aged child claimed they never saw two-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Andrew Innes. Innes denies murdering Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility. Innes is currently on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.

  • Kevin McCarthy Backs Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt, Ignores Rep. Greene’s ‘Murder’ Claim

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) likened the police killing of Tyre Nichols to that of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.

  • Ukrainian authorities raid home of billionaire Kolomoiskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian state security officials searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, in what several media outlets said was an investigation into possible financial crimes. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reports, and Kolomoiskiy could not be reached for comment. A senior governing party official confirmed Kolomoiskiy's home had been searched - as well as that of a former interior minister - but did not state the reason for the search.

  • Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersOver the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate

  • Suspects Drive Stolen Car Into Ontario Mall to Burgle Electronics Store, Police Say

    Two suspects drove a stolen car through a shopping mall in Vaughan, Ontario, on the morning of Wednesday, February 1, police said, in a retail burglary officials called an “audacious crime.”Security footage released by York Regional Police shows the car crashing into the Vaughan Mills shopping mall through a door, driving around and exiting by smashing through a different glass entrance.Spokesman for York Regional Police Sgt Clint Whitney told local media that two suspects drove a 2011 Black Audi A4 to an electronics store in the Vaughan Mills shopping mall, broke in, and stole electronic devices.Police said later that day that the stolen car had been located and would be examined for evidence. Credit: York Regional Police via Storyful

  • The owner of a Chinese company gave his staff $9 million in bonuses and made them grab it themselves from a giant mountain of cash

    Viral videos showed the company's staff members struggling to carry stacks of banknotes that had been taken from a mountain of money.

  • Ashley Wadsworth's sister says killer's past should have been known

    Canadian Ashley Wadsworth was strangled and stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend in the UK.

  • Alex Murdaugh laughs with his son minutes before Paul's death

    A friend of Paul Murdaugh says he is “100 per cent sure” that Alex Murdaugh’s voice was featured in a video recorded just minutes before the brutal double murder.Rogan Gibson, the friend whom Paul was texting around the time of the murders, gave bombshell testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon.A video appears to show Alex Murdaugh laughing with his son minutes before Paul's deathPaul Murdaugh

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused in Mysterious Teen Abductions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKENZOU, Cameroon—It was the middle of the night when armed men from the local wing of Russia’s Wagner Group, commonly referred to as “Black Russians,” allegedly arrived at Ali’s home.“They looked straight into my eyes and said, ‘If you don’t come back to us, you and your family will be killed,’” Ali, who had spent close to a year working closely with the Wagner Group, told The Daily Beast. “They left without saying anything else.”Ali