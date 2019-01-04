Purdue and Iowa come together to pay tribute to Tyler Trent with #TylerStrong shirts

Iowa and Purdue paid tribute to Tyler Trent. (AP Photos)

Purdue superfan Tyler Trent inspired a lot of people. His positive attitude in the face of cancer touched many. Trent died Tuesday, but his impact will continue to be felt at Purdue.

The Purdue basketball team decided to pay tribute to Trent before Thursday’s game against Iowa. Purdue showed up for warmups wearing #TylerStrong T-shirts.

Purdue’s warmups for the Iowa game. Tyler’s favorite Bible verse. And #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/2A57BvAkVX — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 3, 2019





Those shirts also featured Trent’s favorite bible verse, 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18. That verse reads:

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

It wasn’t just Purdue that decided to honor Trent. Iowa joined in too. The Iowa basketball team also wore shirts for Trent during warmups.





As a gesture of unity, the Purdue student section is attempting to get fans to replace the “IU sucks” chant with “cancer sucks” during the game.

ATTENTION anyone attending tomorrow’s game against Iowa at 7pm. After the band plays “Hail Fire” we will be chanting “CANCER SUCKS” in replacement of IU to honor Tyler. Please inform anyone you may know going to tomorrow’s game. Thank you. @BoilerBall @PurdueBands @PurdueSports pic.twitter.com/zNJ5AVNJcc — The Paint Crew (@ThePaintCrew) January 2, 2019





Purdue is selling the #TylerStrong shirts on its website. They cost $20. Fifty percent of the proceeds from each shirt will go to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

Due to high demand, the #TylerStrong shirts are already on back order.

