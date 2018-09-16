Purdue completes 74-yard pass after it was dropped and caromed off a Mizzou player's helmet

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) made one of the weirdest catches you’ll see all year. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

This is the craziest completion you’ll see all weekend.

Purdue quarterback David Blough completed a 74-yard pass to tight end Brycen Hopkins that went off of two different players before it landed in Hopkins’ hands.

Hopkins wasn’t the intended target on the play. The pass bounced off running back Markell Jones’ hands as Missouri safety Cam Hilton ran in to hit Jones. As Hilton closed in on Jones, the ball bounced off of him and into Hilton’s helmet. It then caromed off Hilton’s helmet into the hands of Hopkins, who was running behind Jones.

Seriously.

(via Big Ten Network)

The pass set up a touchdown a play later by Purdue freshman Rondale Moore. The score cut Missouri’s fourth-quarter lead to 37-34.

