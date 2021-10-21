OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

21 October 2021

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 21 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 4,301,135 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.9 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 437,935,856 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 4511 8657





