Purcell edges out Lagergren to claim NI Open title

Conor Purcell with his trophy
Conor Purcell trailed Joakim Lagergren by one shot going into the final round [Getty ]

Conor Purcell secured the Northern Ireland Open title at Galgorm Castle as a final round of one-over-par 71 saw him finish one shot ahead of third-round leader Joakim Lagergren.

The Irish golfer posted two birdies and five bogeys on his front nine but an eagle on the par-five 10th sparked his round into life and saw him draw level with Lagergren at the top of the leaderboard.

A dropped shot at the 13th left him one shot adrift of the Swede but a birdie at the 15th, which Lagergren bogeyed, enabled a two-shot swing in Purcell's favour.

The 27-year-old then parred his way home to clinch victory.

"I knew it was going to be tough but that there were chances on the back nine,” said Purcell. “It was a big momentum swing when I held the putt on the tenth for eagle.

"I missed a chance on 14 to get back level, but made a nice birdie to go one ahead on 15 and then played really good golf coming in.

"On 18, it was the calmest I felt all day. After a few loose shots at the start of the day, I got into the flow of things and felt very in control and knew the job I had to do."

Lagergren fell just short of repeating the his NI Open success at the same venue in 2014.

"Joakim is a fierce competitor and a proven winner, and he’s won here before, so I knew not to take him lightly. I’m just pleased because I putted terribly today but I managed to get the job done.”

The win sees Purcell move up to fourth place in the season-long Road to Mallorca rankings.

Englishman Jack Senior posted a three-under round of 67 to finish in third place, with Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist two shots further back in fourth.

Dane Hamish Brown and South African Robin Williams finished in a share of fifth on eight under.

