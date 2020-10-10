Puppy power: the costs and pitfalls of buying a dog

In the past few months there has been a surge in the number of people welcoming the patter of tiny paws into their home.

Research published by Direct Line’s pet insurance arm claimed that 5.7m new pets were bought between the beginning of lockdown in March and the start of September, including 2.2m dogs. It said the average amount paid for a dog was £801 and that pugs were the most popular breed.

However, many have paid much more for their “pandemic puppy” or “Covid companion”. Many in-demand breeds are changing hands for much more than before lockdown began, with the charity Dogs Trust reporting an 89% leap in the price paid for some in the space of only three months.

High demand and the large sums at stake have created a lucrative market for puppy smugglers, who illegally import dogs into the country, often from central and eastern Europe. Meanwhile, online scams and rip-offs involving puppies have “skyrocketed” during the pandemic, the Kennel Club has warned.

Some people have been duped out of their cash completely – often by fraudsters posing as breeders and using images from legitimate puppy adverts. Others end up unknowingly buying puppies that are unhealthy and may eventually require costly veterinary treatment, or have behavioural problems.

Kennel Club research has also found that almost a quarter of those who bought a puppy during the pandemic have experienced complications – from being charged more than initially agreed or the dog looking different to the one advertised, to the puppy becoming unwell once home or not having vaccination records.

One bit of good news is that commercial third-party sales of puppies (and kittens) were banned in England from 6 April this year – hopefully spelling the beginning of the end for puppy farming. “Lucy’s Law” means anyone wanting to get a new puppy or kitten in England must buy direct from a breeder or consider adopting from a rescue centre instead.

On the (p)up – soaring puppy prices

Dogs Trust research revealed that asking prices for five of the UK’s most sought-after breeds shot up between March, when lockdown was announced, and the end of June. It found that average prices for dachshunds increased by 89% to just over £1,800 in June, compared with £973 in March. Other big rises over the same period included 67% for chow-chows (£1,872 – up from £1,119); 56% for pugs (£1,064 – up from £684); 52% for French bulldogs (£1,905 – up from £1,251); and 31% for English bulldogs (£2,140 – up from £1,637).

However, a price check carried out by Guardian Money this week suggests that average costs for those breeds are now higher than that and have also soared for other in-demand breeds.

We logged on to Pets4Homes – which claims to be the UK’s leading free dedicated pet advertising website – and checked out the five breeds above, plus five other popular ones: cockapoo, labrador retriever, springer spaniel, cocker spaniel and Staffordshire bull terrier. We searched for puppies for sale under four months old across all sellers and all locations. This is what we found:

Dachshund: typical price £2,500. Lowest: £1,000. Highest: £5,000.

Chow-chow: typical price £2,500-£4,000. Lowest: £2,000. Highest: £7,000.

Pug: typical price £1,500-£2,000. Lowest: £850. Highest: £4,000.

French bulldog: typical price £2,000-£3,000. Lowest: £900. Highest: £11,000.

English bulldog: typical price £2,500-£3,000. Lowest: £1,000. Highest: £10,000.

Cockapoo: typical price £2,500. Lowest £1,500. Highest: £4,500.

Labrador retriever: typical price £2,000-£2,500. Lowest: £750. Highest: £4,500.

Springer spaniel: typical price £1,500-£2,000. Lowest: £750. Highest: £2,500.

Cocker spaniel: typical price £2,000-£2,500. Lowest £1,400. Highest: £3,500.

Staffordshire bull terrier: typical price £2,500. Lowest: £600. Highest: £3,500.

The upfront cost depends on the breed and where you get it from. Mixed-breed dogs tend to be cheaper than pedigrees, unless you opt for an in-demand “designer crossbreed” such as a cockapoo or cavapoo.

Puppy-buying dos and don’ts

