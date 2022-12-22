Puppy Euthanized Allegedly by Mistake at Calif. Shelter Sparks Public 'Outrage'

dog shelter

getty

A community is in "outrage" after a puppy was euthanized at a Los Angeles County animal shelter., allegedly by mistake.

Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn of the LA. County Board of Supervisors filed a motion that alleged a Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) worker "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center," according to CBS Los Angeles.

"His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the supervisors said in the filing, per the outlet.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: Minn. Police Dog Dead After Devastating Fire at Partner's House

Solis said during a board meeting, according to CBS News, that unfortunately, this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"It's really heartbreaking to hear that this had occurred, and we found more and more cases where this has happened before," she added.

The center's manager, Maria Rosales, told KTLA, "All of the circumstances surrounding Bowie's euthanasia is being looked at very carefully. The department takes its life-saving mission very seriously. It's not taken lightly at all."

When contacted by PEOPLE, Baldwin Park Animal Care Center did not share information about the incident.

RELATED: Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized After Sustaining Injuries and Chronic Health Issues

The supervisors said in their motion the puppy's death is proof that "many animals are not being successfully placed with viable adopters or rescues," as county officials are urged to "rethink its animal care strategy" into one that encourages adoption, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Authorities who are investigating have been urged to file a report within 30 days of how to prevent this from happening, the outlet added.

"Let's face it, all the animals that come into our care are innocent," Hahn wrote in the motion, which notes the DACC put down roughly 30 percent of its animals between July 1 and Nov. 30, according to CBS Los Angeles. The number is more than double the other centers in L.A. County.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Dog Left Tied Outside S.C. Shelter with Note Saying She's Sick and to 'Put Down as Soon as Possible'

"It's one thing if there was like a behavioral issue, and I understand the concept of euthanasia. Do I agree with it? I never will agree with it," Shoshi Gamliel of Underdog Heroes Animal Rescue told CBS Los Angeles. "The reality is that the shelters are overpopulated because of irresponsible dog owners, yes I understand, there has to be a concrete reasons and they have to have done their due diligence."

She also told KTLA, "Evidently, they go through an entire process to even decide which dogs are approved to be euthanized."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In response to Bowie's death, supervisors unanimously greenlit a motion to euthanize animals less at the Animal Care and Control centers, KTLA reported.

Hahn said in the motion that instead of being euthanized animals with behavioral issues should be enrolled in the Paws for Life program that pairs young inmates with shelter dogs who are in training, according to Patch.