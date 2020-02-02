What time is the Puppy Bowl 2020? TV channel & how to stream the cutest game of the year

Maybe football isn't your thing, and that's alright. Maybe puppies are instead, and that's exactly why you're here for info about the 16th annual Puppy Bowl.

On Sunday before kickoff of Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs, the Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet for what will certainly be the least competitive bowl game of the afternoon.

Before Sunday's big event, be sure to check out the 2020 Puppy Bowl lineup and pick your favorites (though they all should be your favorites).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Two mighty teams, #TeamRuff and #TeamPuff, are set to square off in a two-hour showdown that will certainly be worth your pre-Super Bowl attention. Here's all the info you need to know about the 2020 Puppy Bowl, including the start time, TV channel and how to live stream.

MORE: Everything to know about the Kitten Bowl in 2020

What time is the Puppy Bowl in 2020?

Date : Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Puppy Bowl will "kick off" at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2, a little over three hours before Super Bowl 54. Pregame festivities begin an hour earlier with Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show.

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

TV channel: Animal Planet

Animal Planet will televise the 16th annual Puppy Bowl between Team Ruff and Team Puff.

Reality television stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, comedian Whitney Cummings and singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris all will be involved in this year's broadcast with actor Dan Schachner as the game's referee for a ninth year.

How to live stream the Puppy Bowl

A live stream of the Puppy Bowl is available via Animal Planet GO.

Is there a halftime show?

Of course there's a Puppy Bowl halftime show. The 2020 version will feature the Arm & Hammer Kitty Halftime Show with Jenni-PURR Lopez and CAT-ira performing "Catnips Don't Lie" at Geico Stadium.

Puppy Bowl adoptions 2020

Story continues

As always, the 2020 Puppy Bowl features adoptable dogs from Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Every puppy featured in previous Puppy Bowls have gone on to be adopted by a family. This year's roster features dogs from across the United States, as well as Colombia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Toronto.

Puppy Bowl lineup 2020

Ruff Goldie Miami-Dade Animal Center, Fla.

Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will appear in the 2020 Puppy Bowl. You can find the full list of doggos below, and can check out their pictures here.