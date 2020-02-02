What time is the Puppy Bowl 2020? TV channel & how to stream the cutest game of the year

Maybe football isn't your thing, and that's alright. Maybe puppies are instead, and that's exactly why you're here for info about the 16th annual Puppy Bowl.

On Sunday before kickoff of Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs, the Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet for what will certainly be the least competitive bowl game of the afternoon.

Before Sunday's big event, be sure to check out the 2020 Puppy Bowl lineup and pick your favorites (though they all should be your favorites).

Two mighty teams, #TeamRuff and #TeamPuff, are set to square off in a two-hour showdown that will certainly be worth your pre-Super Bowl attention. Here's all the info you need to know about the 2020 Puppy Bowl, including the start time, TV channel and how to live stream.

What time is the Puppy Bowl in 2020?

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Puppy Bowl will "kick off" at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2, a little over three hours before Super Bowl 54. Pregame festivities begin an hour earlier with Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show.

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

  • TV channel: Animal Planet

Animal Planet will televise the 16th annual Puppy Bowl between Team Ruff and Team Puff.

Reality television stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, comedian Whitney Cummings and singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris all will be involved in this year's broadcast with actor Dan Schachner as the game's referee for a ninth year.

How to live stream the Puppy Bowl

A live stream of the Puppy Bowl is available via Animal Planet GO.

Is there a halftime show?

Of course there's a Puppy Bowl halftime show. The 2020 version will feature the Arm & Hammer Kitty Halftime Show with Jenni-PURR Lopez and CAT-ira performing "Catnips Don't Lie" at Geico Stadium.

Puppy Bowl adoptions 2020

As always, the 2020 Puppy Bowl features adoptable dogs from Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Every puppy featured in previous Puppy Bowls have gone on to be adopted by a family. This year's roster features dogs from across the United States, as well as Colombia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Toronto.

Puppy Bowl lineup 2020

Ruff Goldie Miami-Dade Animal Center, Fla.

Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will appear in the 2020 Puppy Bowl. You can find the full list of doggos below, and can check out their pictures here.

Team

Name

Shelter

Fluff

Anise

Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.

Ruff

Aspen

Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colo.

Fluff

Bert

Rescue Dogs Rock, N.Y.

Ruff

Betty

Florida Little Dog Rescue, Fla.

Fluff

Bobby

Helen Woodward Animal Center, Calif.

Ruff

Brody

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa

Ruff

Cafecito

Miami-Dade Animal Services, Fla.

Ruff

Candy

Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas

Fluff

Coach

Morris Animal Refuge, Pa.

Ruff

Crumpet

Angel City Pit Bulls, Calif.

Ruff

Daphne

Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho

Fluff

Darcy

Ninna's Road to Rescue, La.

Fluff

Dolly

Hearts & Bones Rescue, N.Y.

Fluff

Duncan

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Maine

Ruff

Ferris

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa

Ruff

Filbert

Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho

Ruff

Gina

Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.

Ruff

Goldie

Miami-Dade Animal Center, Fla.

Fluff

Granny Smith

Paws Crossed, N.Y.

Ruff

Huck

Vanderpump Dogs, Calif.

Ruff

Jack

Love Leo Rescue, Calif.

Ruff

Kenny

Animal Friends, Pa.

Fluff

Killian

Green Dogs Unleashed, Va.

Fluff

Kingery

Providence Animal Center, Pa.

Ruff

Lee

Big Fluffy Dogs, Tenn.

Ruff

Linus

New Life Animal Rescue, N.J.

Fluff

Lucca

Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada

Ruff

Maverick

Virginia Beach SPCA, Va.

Ruff

Mocha

Foster Dogs NYC, N.Y.

Fluff

Papaya

Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas

Ruff

Poppy

Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.

Ruff

Rhubarb

Rescue Road Trips, Ohio

Fluff

Rocky Road

Rescue City, N.Y.

Fluff

Rooster

Sanctuary Rescue, Va.

Fluff

Rummy

Cruzan Cowgirls, USVI

Fluff

Sadie

Paws CT, Conn.

Fluff

Sol

Cartagena Paws, Colombia

Fluff

Spritz

Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, N.J.

Ruff

Starla

Danbury Animal Welfare Society, Conn.

Ruff

Strudel

Citzens for Animal Protection, Texas

Fluff

Theodore

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa

Fluff

Wilbur

Paw Works, Calif.

