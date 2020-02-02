What time is the Puppy Bowl 2020? TV channel & how to stream the cutest game of the year
Maybe football isn't your thing, and that's alright. Maybe puppies are instead, and that's exactly why you're here for info about the 16th annual Puppy Bowl.
On Sunday before kickoff of Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs, the Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet for what will certainly be the least competitive bowl game of the afternoon.
Before Sunday's big event, be sure to check out the 2020 Puppy Bowl lineup and pick your favorites (though they all should be your favorites).
Two mighty teams, #TeamRuff and #TeamPuff, are set to square off in a two-hour showdown that will certainly be worth your pre-Super Bowl attention. Here's all the info you need to know about the 2020 Puppy Bowl, including the start time, TV channel and how to live stream.
What time is the Puppy Bowl in 2020?
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Puppy Bowl will "kick off" at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2, a little over three hours before Super Bowl 54. Pregame festivities begin an hour earlier with Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show.
What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?
TV channel: Animal Planet
Animal Planet will televise the 16th annual Puppy Bowl between Team Ruff and Team Puff.
Reality television stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, comedian Whitney Cummings and singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris all will be involved in this year's broadcast with actor Dan Schachner as the game's referee for a ninth year.
How to live stream the Puppy Bowl
A live stream of the Puppy Bowl is available via Animal Planet GO.
Is there a halftime show?
Of course there's a Puppy Bowl halftime show. The 2020 version will feature the Arm & Hammer Kitty Halftime Show with Jenni-PURR Lopez and CAT-ira performing "Catnips Don't Lie" at Geico Stadium.
Puppy Bowl adoptions 2020
As always, the 2020 Puppy Bowl features adoptable dogs from Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Every puppy featured in previous Puppy Bowls have gone on to be adopted by a family. This year's roster features dogs from across the United States, as well as Colombia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Toronto.
Puppy Bowl lineup 2020
Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will appear in the 2020 Puppy Bowl. You can find the full list of doggos below, and can check out their pictures here.
Team
Name
Shelter
Fluff
Anise
Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.
Ruff
Aspen
Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colo.
Fluff
Bert
Rescue Dogs Rock, N.Y.
Ruff
Betty
Florida Little Dog Rescue, Fla.
Fluff
Bobby
Helen Woodward Animal Center, Calif.
Ruff
Brody
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa
Ruff
Cafecito
Miami-Dade Animal Services, Fla.
Ruff
Candy
Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas
Fluff
Coach
Morris Animal Refuge, Pa.
Ruff
Crumpet
Angel City Pit Bulls, Calif.
Ruff
Daphne
Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho
Fluff
Darcy
Ninna's Road to Rescue, La.
Fluff
Dolly
Hearts & Bones Rescue, N.Y.
Fluff
Duncan
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Maine
Ruff
Ferris
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa
Ruff
Filbert
Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho
Ruff
Gina
Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.
Ruff
Goldie
Miami-Dade Animal Center, Fla.
Fluff
Granny Smith
Paws Crossed, N.Y.
Ruff
Huck
Vanderpump Dogs, Calif.
Ruff
Jack
Love Leo Rescue, Calif.
Ruff
Kenny
Animal Friends, Pa.
Fluff
Killian
Green Dogs Unleashed, Va.
Fluff
Kingery
Providence Animal Center, Pa.
Ruff
Lee
Big Fluffy Dogs, Tenn.
Ruff
Linus
New Life Animal Rescue, N.J.
Fluff
Lucca
Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada
Ruff
Maverick
Virginia Beach SPCA, Va.
Ruff
Mocha
Foster Dogs NYC, N.Y.
Fluff
Papaya
Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas
Ruff
Poppy
Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.
Ruff
Rhubarb
Rescue Road Trips, Ohio
Fluff
Rocky Road
Rescue City, N.Y.
Fluff
Rooster
Sanctuary Rescue, Va.
Fluff
Rummy
Cruzan Cowgirls, USVI
Fluff
Sadie
Paws CT, Conn.
Fluff
Sol
Cartagena Paws, Colombia
Fluff
Spritz
Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, N.J.
Ruff
Starla
Danbury Animal Welfare Society, Conn.
Ruff
Strudel
Citzens for Animal Protection, Texas
Fluff
Theodore
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa
Fluff
Wilbur
Paw Works, Calif.