Puppy Bowl 2019: Time, date, TV channel, live stream, lineup of dogs for the cutest game of the year

Sporting News
The Puppy Bowl returns for a 15th year on Super Bowl Sunday in 2019, featuring 93 adorable puppies from 51 different shelters. Here's everything to now about how to watch the cutest game on turf, including TV information and a full lineup of doggos.

If watching the Super Bowl isn't really your thing, but puppies are ... well, Animal Planet has just the thing for you.

On Sunday prior to the big game, the 15th annual Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet and make the world forget that in just a few short hours, two NFL teams will be playing in Super Bowl 53 (OK, not likely).

The Puppy Bowl is essentially two teams of adorable, adoptable puppies facing off inside a makeshift stadium for the coveted title of Puppy Bowl champion.

This year's Puppy Bowl features 93 puppies from 53 different shelters from across the U.S., Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. Two of the puppers in this year's starting lineup of 36 have special needs. Keep an eye out for Bumble, who is hearing-impaired and a member of Team Fluff, and Will, a three-legged cutie, also representing Team Fluff.

This is set to be the cutest, least competitive bowl game matchup of all time. Here's everything you need to know about of the 2019 Puppy Bowl, including how to watch live on TV and where find the stream online plus a full lineup of the dogs.

When is the Puppy Bowl 2019?

The Puppy Bowl will air on the same day as Super Bowl 53, Feb. 3, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. If you can't wait until 3 p.m. for some puppy action, pregame coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET, featuring puppy correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound and Sheena Inu.

What TV channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

Tune into the Animal Planet to see Team Ruff and Team Fluff face off in the cutest game in sports. Dog-lovers can also rewatch the game starting at 6 p.m., when the Super Bowl is on, but good luck changing the channel if there are other humans around.

How to live stream the Puppy Bowl

A live stream of the Puppy Bowl is available via Animal Planet GO.

Is there a halftime show?

You've got to be kitten me. Of course there's a halftime show. In fact, the Puppy Bowl halftime show may give Maroon 5 a run for their money. The mid-game entertainment will feature kittens playing with lights, laser pens, balls of yarn and other toys.

List of dogs featured in the Puppy Bowl 2019

Fluff Flora Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, ME

Here is this year's starting lineup of doggos. Who ya got — Team Fluff or Team Ruff?

Team

Name

Shelter

Fluff

Ace

Virginia Beach SPCA, VA

Ruff

Alexander

Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue, TN

Fluff

Astro

Animal Friends Humane Society, OH

Ruff

Bee

The Sato Project, PR

Ruff

Bella

The Sato Project, PR

Fluff

Brady

Dog Star Rescue, CT

Fluff

Brooklyn

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, IA

Ruff

Bugsy

The Sato Project, PR

Fluff

Bumble

Double J Dog Ranch, ID

Fluff

Clara

Florida Little Dog Rescue, FL

Fluff

Dawn

Citizens for Animal Protection, TX

Ruff

Emmitt

Planned Pethood, FL

Ruff

Flo

Helen Woodward Animal Center, CA

Fluff

Flora

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, ME

Fluff

Foles

Providence Animal Center, PA

Fluff

Gallagher

Pet Rescue & Transport, IA

Ruff

George

Nevada SPCA, NV

Ruff

Harry

The Sato Project, PR

Ruff

Hank

Green Dogs Unleashed, PA

Fluff

Lola

Florida Little Dog Rescue, FL

Fluff

Maisey

Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, NJ

Fluff

Marisol

Territorio de Zaguates, Costa Rica

Fluff

Melody

Memphis Humane Society, TN

Ruff

Moses

Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue, TN

Ruff

Pirate

Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, VA

Ruff

Pistachio

Every Dog Counts Rescue, IN

Fluff

Remington

Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom, NJ

Fluff

Scooter

Virginia Beach SPCA, VA

Ruff

Scotch

Paw Works, CA

Ruff

Shy Boy

SPCALA, CA

Ruff

Sierra

Muddy Paws, NY

Fluff

Smudge

Animal Friends Humane Society, OH

Ruff

Violet

Vanderpump Dogs, CA

Fluff

Will

Doodle Rock Rescue, TX

Ruff

Whitney

Big Fluffy Dogs, TN

Fluff

Ziggy

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, IA

