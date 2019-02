Puppy Bowl 2019: Team Ruff 7.5-Point Favorites Over Team Fluff

Before you empty your wallet on player props and Super Bowl point spreads on Sunday, you may want to consider placing a small wager on the Puppy Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

The line for Sunday's pre-Super Bowl entertainment has been set by Bovada with Team Ruff favored by 7.5 points over Team Fluff. No over-under has been set.

Puppy Bowl XV on @AnimalPlanet lines (Bovada):



Team Ruff -7.5

Team Fluff +7.5 pic.twitter.com/osRGmIvC9E





— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 31, 2019

Skeptics may be drawn to betting on Team Fluff, assuming broadcast partner Animal Planet be would be well-served by a close battle. But just one of the last three Puppy Bowls have been decided by single digits. Team Ruff dominated in a 70-44 victory in 2016, which was followed up with a 93-38 win for Team Fluff in 2017. Last year was a back-and-forth battle that culminated in a 52-47 win for Team Fluff.

Puppy Bowl XV will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on Animal Planet and streamable via Animal Planet Go.