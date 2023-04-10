Puppies from world’s rarest dog breed are UK firsts

Eight Wetterhoun puppies have now been born in Britain following a breeding programme - UK Stabyhoun Association

One of the world’s rarest dog breeds has delivered its first puppies born in the UK.

Wetterhouns, medium-sized hunting dogs native to the Netherlands, have an estimated worldwide population of around 1,000. The majority of numbers are based in the Friesland province, where the breed originated.

But eight puppies have now been born in Britain following a breeding programme carried out by the UK Stabyhoun Association.

Stabyhouns are similar in appearance to Wetterhouns and have been bred in the UK since 2012.

The puppies are owned by Mike and Nicky Januszewski, a couple from Dorchester, Dorset, who hope to see Wetterhouns become a common sight across the country’s parks and beaches.

The dogs’ mother, Aafke, was imported from the Netherlands to establish a litter after she was paired with Jappie, a Wetterhoun based in Friesland.

Breeding advisor Hannah Woods said: “With such a rare breed, we have to take a conservationist approach to breeding, ensuring sound genetics of future puppies is absolutely vital. Distance and logistics almost become a secondary consideration.”

The name Wetterhoun is of Dutch origin – meaning “water dog”. The breed was developed in Friesland at least 400 years ago and is believed to have evolved from a now extinct species.

Known for having thick curly coats on their bodies and smoother hair on their heads, ears and legs, Wetterhouns are considered a suitable guard dog for families despite their unaggressive nature.

The breed was originally used by fishermen to hunt otters, but as otters became less of an issue for fishermen, the dogs began to be used for guarding.

Like many dog breeds in the Netherlands, Wetterhoun populations were severely reduced during the Second World War. This led to clubs being formed to ensure its survival.

Before becoming proud owners of a Wetterhoun, the Januszewski family already owned a Stabyhoun.

They said: “We loved the Dutch dogs, but there seemed no possibility to find a Wetterhoun as they are so rare, despite the charm of the breed. We especially liked the beautiful curly coat that needs so little grooming and its characterful nature.

“When the UK was offered a female Wetterhoun by a Dutch breeder and we were able to welcome Aafke to our home, we just couldn’t believe it.”

A waiting list has been set up for interested owners to rehome a Wetterhoun puppy, and the couple say they are keen to help anyone establish another litter in efforts to boost breed numbers.

“We are laying the foundations of a new breed in the UK; it is exciting, challenging and quite special,” they said.