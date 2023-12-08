Puppies and kittens and dolphins, oh my! Watch our most popular animal videos of the year.

A sleepy polar bear takes a nap on its furry mama in Canada's "polar bear capital of the world," a baby seal "hangs ten" with some California surfers and a friendly dolphin stops to chat with a toddler in MIssissippi. No, this isn't a National Geographic spin-off: It's this year's Best of Animalkind!

We put together some of our must-watch furry friend stories of the year, featuring close-call animal rescues, downright adorable moments with lovable pets, some unlikely mammalian friendships and a ton of other sweet surprises.

Watch these must-see moments with the cutest creatures in this year's Best of Animalkind video above.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These are the most loved moments of animals caught on camera this year