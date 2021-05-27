Puppet Names Beth Shea Chief Customer Officer and Hires Trevor Rodriguez as Global Vice President of Professional Service

New positions reinforce Puppet’s commitment to customers

PORTLAND, Ore., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced the promotion of Beth Shea from senior vice president of customer success to chief customer officer (CCO) and the hiring of Trevor Rodriguez as the company’s new global vice president of professional service. In their roles, Shea and Rodriguez will lead the vision and direction of Puppet’s customer-centric approach, ensuring that customers can deliver the business outcomes required of them through digital acceleration while simplifying their day 2 operations.



“Beth and Trevor are uniquely positioned to solve the challenges of complex, interconnected, and continuously evolving businesses,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO at Puppet. “With a proven record of understanding customer needs, both Beth and Trevor will bring their deep experience to ensure not only do our customers have the best technology solutions to digitize their businesses in a secure and compliant way but they will be supported with the knowledge to transform and empower their workforce as well.”

Since joining Puppet as the senior vice president of customer success in April 2019, Shea has been instrumental in restructuring the customer success organization. She has rolled out several new strategic services during her time at Puppet, which has resulted in an increased Net Promoter Score and improved customer retention. Shea has over two decades of experience in large companies and start-ups alike providing a comprehensive and authoritative view of customer challenges while building intimate customer relationships. Prior to joining Puppet, she was the vice president of customer success & worldwide strategic initiatives at Veeam Software and spent several years at VMware where she built and led a cloud services organization. As CCO, Shea will work across the entire organization to embed customer-centric competencies to improve and innovate experiences.

“Customers are increasingly looking to Puppet as a trusted advisor who can provide strategic guidance not just on product but also for operational expertise,” said Shea. “In my new role, my number one goal is to expand our customer impact and keep their evolving needs at the center of all that we do.”

Shea has expanded her team considerably and as a part of this expansion, she’s added Rodriguez as vice president of services. Rodriguez joins Puppet from applications services provider F5, where he was the vice president of global services & engineering services EMEA. Based out of Puppet’s London office, Rodriguez will bring his vast experience and global insight to drive customer success by helping Puppet’s international customer base scale their businesses.

"Puppet's mission to empower fearless and open innovation is one I can get behind,” said Rodriguez. “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Puppet's world-class team of professional services experts across the globe who want what our customers want –– business outcomes."

About Puppet

Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure with the solutions to automate anywhere, reliably scale, and integrate compliance and security across hybrid infrastructure. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security, all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, Sydney and Timișoara. Learn more at puppet.com .

