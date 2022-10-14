Pupils Token is Holding the Much Anticipated IEO in October’22

Pupils token, a cryptocurrency developed to provide education to all announced that it is conducting its IEO in October 2022

Banglore, India, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pupils token, a cryptocurrency developed to provide education to all announced that it is conducting its IEO in October 2022. Crypto has captured the interest of millions across the globe, and it is pretty much evident from the recent figures. Billions of dollars are traded every day, be it cryptocurrencies, NFTs, P2E games, or in the form of investments. Almost every domain in the space is thriving, with investors making considerable profits in a short span, attracting even more investments. The crypto market is expected to reach 37 billion USD by 2022. That’s impressive, considering that the concept is quite new and hasn’t yet witnessed mass adoption. If one was to look at the tokens traded on exchanges, most of them facilitate transactions and power the economy of a specific project. But none of these, in any way, benefit society as a whole, a concern raised by many enthusiasts worldwide. The world is facing problems, most of these severe enough to cause irreparable damage to the economy and environment alike. And there’s only one thing with the potential to stop it, Education!

It led to the birth of Pupils Token, a cryptocurrency developed to provide education to all, especially the most underprivileged and deprived sections of society, through the profits derived from the crypto market. The team behind the project comprises several like-minded people who aim to transform the world for good, increase the literacy rate, and eliminate problems that arise out of illiteracy



Why is there a need for Pupils Token?

Education is a basic human need for people from all walks of life, belonging to different regions, cultures, and faiths. And to provide them with it is the duty of us all. No one with the right resources can shrug off this responsibility. To make this easier for the crypto community, the developers created the Pupils Tokens, which will allow users to do their part and that, too, in a seamless manner.

Just acquire the token, and the team will ensure that your share of investment reaches either the right individual, an NGO, or a trust working for their upliftment. Pupils Token creates a financial system where your contribution directly benefits someone in need. And it’s not solely education that Pupils Token would be focussing on. It will also make contributions to old age homes. The team organizes regular camps at orphanages and old age homes. Also, they are planning a camp in Nigeria to be held in October’22.

Pupils Tokens has so far financed the education of two individuals who lacked the necessary resources and is in regular touch with many others. It aims to reach another 1000 students within the next two years and extend financial support. Pupils Tokens is determined to provide free education to 2000 students worldwide by 2025.

Now, anyone well versed in the crypto space realizes the potential held by a project that has the community swooning over it. And Pupils Tokens intends to be that, will the sole aim of providing quality education to students and extending social services to the community. The initial response to the project has been exemplary, and experts believe it’s on the trajectory to success.

A testimonial shared by a student who received support from Pupils Token:

Name: Tamilarasan

Currently working for Zoho Corporation as a Quality Analyst.

“Sabarinathan's (PupilsToken Team) contribution to financing my education has been phenomenal. I couldn't afford to pay tuition fees due to financial constraints. But Sabarinathan and his team provided financial support and helped me in every possible way to achieve my dreams. I completed my Bachelor in Engineering from Erode Senguthar Engineering College, Tamil Nadu, India. I have completed my graduation and currently work with one of the top global companies. To repay the favor owed to the Pupils Token Team, I am going to finance at least one student's education. I owe my respect to the entire team!”

All about the Pupils Token and how one can acquire it!

The Pupils Token has an elementary core value, providing education and social services. Given the excitement amongst the community, it’s most likely to become a prospective and profitable investment option. The total supply of the token is capped at 10 trillion, of which 10% is reserved for social activity, another 10% for developers, and the rest optimally distributed amongst various critical requirements that will ensure the long-term stability and sustainability of the token. However, a large part of it will contribute to the primary cause, i.e., education.

The team’s objective is to ensure that the Pupils Token’s value reaches $0.1 from the current $0.000005, and it’s working tirelessly towards the goal. The team is looking for contributions from like-minded individuals in the crypto space and is holding the IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) on Coinsbit. Here are the details for it:

Start date and time: October 16, 2022, 12:00:00 GMT

End date and time: October 30, 2022, 12:00:00 GMT

Users who resonate with the idea behind Pupils Token and want to contribute can acquire the token at the lowest ever price before it starts trading on major exchanges, and the value shoots through the roof. And more than anything, it’s the opportunity to do some good to the needy and deprived sections of society.

To find out more about the Pupils token and the project, visit the official website: https://pupilstoken.com/

Also, follow Pupils Token on all social platforms to stay updated with the latest developments, releases, and token sales.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pupilstoken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pupilstoken/

Telegram: https://t.me/Puptkn

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/uQqVatSfeH

Github: https://github.com/pupilstoken

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Shan

Company: Pupils Token

Email: contact@pupilstoken.com

Website: https://pupilstoken.com/





