The majority of pupils who are regularly late for school fail to achieve five GCSEs, according to research linking a rise in post-Covid absences to exam results.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, has obtained data from the Department for Education (DfE) that analyses the GCSE performance of pupils who have failed to show up on time for lessons since the pandemic.

It shows that 52 per cent of pupils who arrived after registration had closed, on between one and five school days in 2020-21 and 2021-22, failed to pass five GCSEs, including English and maths. Registers typically close 30 minutes after the start of the school day.

The proportion of pupils who failed to get five GCSEs rose to 69 per cent for pupils who were very late to lessons between six and 10 times over the same period.

Among the pupils who were never recorded as missing registration, 31 per cent achieved fewer than five GCSEs.

Pupils are increasingly missing from the classroom as the legacy of lockdown impacts a generation of children.

Amanda Spielman, the head of Ofsted, has warned that lockdowns have broken the “clear social contract” around parents sending their children to school and the routine of attending lessons every day.

Across all ages in secondary schools, the proportion of pupils who are persistently absent, which means they miss at least 10 per cent of school time, has doubled post-pandemic to 28 per cent.

Of around half a million pupils in state schools in England at the end of their GCSE years in 2021-22, a third were persistently absent. Some 4 per cent were severely absent, missing at least half of school in Years 10 and 11.

Only 5 per cent of children who were severely absent in both Years 10 and 11 – and just 36 per cent who were persistently absent – achieved at least five GCSEs, including maths and English, in 2022, according to the Children’s Commissioner.

Dame Rachel said: “I am deeply concerned by the extent of severe and persistent absenteeism in exam-critical years, which risks undermining young people’s chance of academic success.

“While the reasons for a child’s absence from school are complex and multi-layered, my report shines a spotlight on the impact of post-pandemic absence on attainment.”

She added: “If we don’t act now, we risk failing a generation of children. There must be a culture of regular attendance in place, with schools properly equipped to tackle persistent and severe absence.”

The report called for the Government to introduce a unique identifier for children based on their NHS number, which would allow different agencies to share information, identify attendance issues and put in place the right support to ensure that no child falls through the gaps.

It added that every school attendance policy should have to detail how it will build and sustain positive relationships with children who have attendance difficulties and their families, and schools should appoint senior leaders to manage their attendance policies.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the report makes clear “the devastating impact of high rates of absenteeism on children’s educational outcomes”.

He added: “Ministers must accept the need to address the underlying causes – rising mental health problems, lack of access to specialist care, very high rates of child poverty and the erosion of local family support services which has taken place over the past decade as a result of government austerity.”

A DfE spokesman said: “Though the vast majority of children are in school and learning, we are taking action to tackle absence in school because we know the damage it can have on a child’s education, wellbeing and future life chances.”

The Government has also published new guidance that places an expectation on schools to use data to identify and support at-risk pupils, the spokesman said.