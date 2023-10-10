Pupils at London Jewish school allowed to not wear logo amid hate crime fears

The Jewish Free School (JFS) in Kenton, north London (Google Maps)

A north London Jewish school is allowing pupils not to wear uniform bearing its logo - as it ramps up safety measures amid fears of violence in the fall-out of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Police have increased patrols in Jewish areas of London after people were seen publicly celebrating Hamas’ surprise onslaught over the weekend, which has left more than 900 Israelis dead.

The Jewish Free School in Kenton, north London, has now said pupils worried about their safety are allowed to forego wearing their blazers.

After-school detentions have also been cancelled, while a security firm is helping to ensure students’ safe passage to and from school.

In an email to parents seen by the Times, JFS said: “The most important thing is to ensure the safe passage of students between home and school and to make sure that this school is set up to care for our children during the school day.

“To that end, there will be no after-school detentions this week so that we can make sure everyone is able to access the school buses should this be their normal route home.

“In addition, I think the badge of our school, which has been a safe haven for Jews for nearly 300 years, is important, but should students wish to not wear a blazer then I would understand that decision. As such, they will be optional for the next week.”

This email to parents, from the Head of London’s Jewish Free School - especially the bit about kids not having to wear the blazer, so as not to be attacked or suffer hate on the streets because it might mark them out as going to a Jewish school - breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/d9iWFP8P5W — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 9, 2023

Jewish comedian David Baddiel responded on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “This email...especially the bit about kids not having to wear the blazer, so as not to be attacked or suffer hate on the streets because it might mark them out as going to a Jewish school - breaks my heart.”

Headmaster David Moody told the Times CST, a charity that helps provide security to Britain’s Jewish community, has also “deployed extra security to ensure the safe travel of our students to and from” JFS, which is Europe’s largest Jewish school, with 2,000 pupils aged 11 to 18.

The Met Police has also stepped up patrols in Jewish areas of London, following reports of people celebrating Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Pro-Palestinian graffiti reading ‘Free Palestine!’ was scrawled on a railway bridge in Golders Green, north-west London, overnight on Saturday.

It appeared yards from a kosher restaurant, Pita, where a glass door was smashed and a cash register reportedly stolen.

Police said the latter rwas not being treated as a hate crime, but it has been condemned by locals as “disgraceful” and “a deliberate attempt to intimidate the Jewish community.”

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley on Saturday warned it was a “dangerous and terrifying time” for Jewish people, after witnessing people flying Palestinian flags in west London.

Ms Riley said she had seen people dancing and “seemingly celebrating like they were having a party”.

On Saturday night, a 50-strong group waving Palestinian flags could be seen cheering and sending fireworks into the sky on Edgware Road in London.

Writing on social media, Ms Riley said: “I just passed two cars in west London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.

“Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”

She added: “People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.

“Most people understand this is an abomination. No one should cheer war and death.”

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza.

“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities.

“We remain in contact with partners and community leaders to listen to any concerns.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.”

The death toll in Israel had soared to above 900 by Tuesday morning, while almost 700 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory attacks launched by Israel.