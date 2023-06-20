Puntland media guide
Although Puntland's charter provides for freedom of the press, the authorities have resorted to detaining journalists and closing media outlets.
Radio Puntland and Puntland TV are run by the local authorities. Private broadcasters are permitted to operate. No print newspapers are currently published.
Television
Puntland TV - run by government
Somali Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) - private, Bosasso
Eastern TV Network (ETN) - private
Radio
Radio Puntland - run by government
SBC Radio - private, Bosasso
Radio Midnimo - private, Bosasso
Radio Daljir - private
Radio Garowe - private
Online
Garowe Online - Pro-opposition news website
Puntland Post - news website
Horseed Media - news website