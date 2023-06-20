Puntland media guide

Bosaso harbour in Puntland

Although Puntland's charter provides for freedom of the press, the authorities have resorted to detaining journalists and closing media outlets.

Radio Puntland and Puntland TV are run by the local authorities. Private broadcasters are permitted to operate. No print newspapers are currently published.

Television

Puntland TV - run by government

Somali Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) - private, Bosasso

Eastern TV Network (ETN) - private

Radio

Online