Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Punting saves, SS saviors, and Toronto's Youth Movement

Scott Pianowski is joined this week by friend of the pod Fred Zinkie to talk about shifting strategy in a likely shortened baseball season, a quandry most fantasy owners are facing, and Fred's recent Tout Wars and Yahoo Friends and Family drafts.

The guys discuss how a shorter season could put pressure on older players who might get off to a slow start. (2:30)

Fred recently wrapped up an NL-only auction draft for Tout Wars and went heavy on shortstops, drafting Trevor Story, Fernando Tatis, Jr., and Dansby Swanson. He explains why he's targeting the deep SS pool and expects Swanson to turn a solid profit. (11:30)

Scott and Fred then discuss the value of punting saves, when a shorter season makes the closer landscape even more difficult to traverse this year. (14:00)

Fred looks at what to expect from Arizona Diamondback Madison Bumgarner, a veteran pitcher that he thinks is being a bit overlooked in drafts. (20:15)

Since Fred is based in Canada, we asked him to take a look at Toronto's youth movement, headlined by Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., and Cavan Biggio. (28:41)

The guys close out the show drafting the five rule changes they'd most like to see in sports, including how to fix tanking for a better draft pick in both professional sports and keeper fantasy leagues. (37:40)

Dansby Swanson, SS sleeper?

