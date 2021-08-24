Punter Trenton Gill brings the ‘boom’ for NC State on special teams this season

In an 8-part series, the News & Observer and Herald Sun will be examining NC State’s football depth chart position by position as the season opener on Sept. 2 at Carter-Finley Stadium draws near.

If N.C. State punter Trenton Gill is booming kicks out of Carter-Finley, literally, it’s because he’s had practice this summer.

Gill perfected his power leg by taking part in the #moonballchallenge on social media.

There was Gill, standing on the concourse of the Murphy Center, punting a ball so high into the air it left the camera frame briefly. Waiting on the field was wide receiver/punt returner Thayer Thomas.

Needing more of a challenge, Gill took his talents to Vaughan Towers. Punting from the luxury boxes, the ball skyrocketed for what seemed like miles above the stadium. The two videos have more than 37, 000 views on Gill’s Twitter account, a small portion compared to the number of fans who will witness Gill booming punts inside Carter-Finley stadium in person this season.

In the offseason Gill was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, given out to the nation’s most outstanding punter. Since taking over punting duties in 2019, the former walk-on has become one of N.C. State’s most dangerous weapons. That year he set the single-season mark for yards per punt, with a 47.6 average, which was good for third in the nation that season. He dropped to 44.9 per punt a year ago, which was still a top 15 average in the country.

His career average of 46.3 yards is a school record, and he’s not just generous with his kicks. Last offseason Gill raised more than $8,000 dollars to help businesses and families during COVID in his hometown of Hillsborough.

The Wolfpack specialist group as a whole should be a strength in 2021. Placekicker Christopher Dunn hit his 56th field goal in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech a year ago, setting the program mark that he’ll only expand upon this year. He’s also first and second all-time in field goals in a season with 23 (2018) and 21 (2019), respectively.

Then there are the return guys. Thomas (punt return) and Zonovan Knight (kickoff return) have both made house calls the past two seasons, proving to be home run threats anytime they field a kick. With that kind of talent, Dave Doeren doesn’t have to twist anyone’s arm to be on the special teams units.

“The other guys on these units have a lot to do with the success of those units as well,” Doeren said. “If you’re coaching a kickoff return team, or a punt return team and you know the guy back there can house it, that’s a fun team to be on.”

On the other side, linebacker Vi Jones tied a single-season record (third) for blocked kicks in a season with three in 2020.

Projected NC State special teams depth chart

STARTERS Height Weight Christopher Dunn (K) 5-8 184 Trenton Gill (P) 6-4 219 Joe Shimko (LS) 6-0 220 RESERVES







Ian Williams (K/P) 6-3 232 Jayden Tate (LS) 5-10 262

