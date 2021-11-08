Punt it like you mean it: Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend turns in ‘finest game’ vs. Packers

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend had himself a game in Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The second-year pro boomed six punts for 341 yards, averaging a head-turning 56.8 yards per attempt. Five of Townsend’s punts landed inside the Packers’ 20-yard line to help flip the game’s field position in favor of the Chiefs.

No wonder Chiefs coach Andy Reid was raving about Townsend’s performance afterward.

“This had to be his finest game,” Reid said during his opening remarks after the Chiefs’ win. “He just did a tremendous job. Field position was a key and he took care of that.”

Townsend entered the weekend averaging 44.6 yards per punt, so he outkicked his average on Sunday by 12.2 yards.

He was in the zone, and he knew it.

“I’d definitely say so,” Townsend said. “It was kind of like it was one of those days, it was like one of those career days where you just go out and you just have a great day.”

With Townsend booming his kicks, the Packers’ possessions got off to rocky starts deep in their own territory, including from their own 2-yard line and 8-yard line.

Townsend also rocketed a 51-yard punt that the Packers’ return man muffed. Cornerback Chris Lammons, one of the Chiefs’ gunners, recovered the ball at the Packers’ 10; that led to Harrison Butker’s 24-yard field goal for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ punter enjoyed an extraordinary day, but he deflected the credit to his teammates.

“...(N)one of that would’ve happened without my gunners being down there to down the ball and scooping up punts,” he said. “So of course it’s just a huge team effort. I can’t pat those guys on the back enough.”