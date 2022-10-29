‘Punks, seals and sunken warships’ - The top 5 Paddleboard spots near London

Barney Davis
·6 min read
(London Paddleboarding)
(London Paddleboarding)

With Just Stop Oil warning that most of London will be underwater by 2030 there has never been a better time to get into Stand Up Paddleboarding or SUP for short, as the kids say.

Yes, why risk wild swimming in sewage-infested waters when you can effortlessly glide across the steadily rising surface like some kind of giant, pink, pond-skater with the poise of a seasoned gondolier.

The SUP boom really exploded during lockdown with sun-starved Londoners looking for a way to exercise and explore the capital’s waterways anything really to take their minds of the pubs being closed.

You can even bring your dog on board so you can both survive and even thrive in the backdrop of looming environmental disaster and really get that full I Am Legend experience.

Until that fateful day, here are the top five spots to go paddleboarding within easy reach of the capital so you can get that potentially life-saving practice in.

The fishing boats of Shoeburyness and the 10ft Portofino Paddle Board (Barney Davis)
The fishing boats of Shoeburyness and the 10ft Portofino Paddle Board (Barney Davis)

Shoeburyness

Just a short train ride from Barking, just further up from the mythic casinos, fairgrounds and chippies of Southend, lies the quiet, relaxing shallows of Shoeburyness.

Check the tides because when they are out you have to trudge a mile to get even ankle deep. It does however provide an excellent opportunity to practice in shallow water and get those Insta-perfect sunset shots punctuated by rickety fishing boats.

I was even able to get my huntaway Doom on board for a couple of seconds drawing him in with the finest cold cuts M&S could offer.

Certain Doom: The writer and his Huntaway, 2, head off to the Shoeburyness sunset (Barney Davis)
Certain Doom: The writer and his Huntaway, 2, head off to the Shoeburyness sunset (Barney Davis)

If your skills improve you could even explore the nearby wreck of the SS Richard Montgomery, nicknamed the £1 billion timebomb based on the amount of damage it could cause to Sheerness if it were to go off.

The American merchant ship has been embedded in the mouth of the Thames since it sunk in August 1944 before completing her mission of delivering TNT to the front line.

Tours are still running to SUP between the masts jutting out of the water. Disclaimer: Paddle at your on risk and don’t fall in.

A paddleboarder approaches the masts of the SS Richard Montgomery (Tim Bell / Facebook)
A paddleboarder approaches the masts of the SS Richard Montgomery (Tim Bell / Facebook)

Location: Shoeburyness or Sheerness for the SS Richard Montgomery

Cost: Top end race boards can range up to £4,000, so it can be an expensive hobby. A good starting range would be generally in the region of £400, experts say.

For me: £200 for the 10ft Portofino Paddle Board complete with travel-friendly ruck sack. £20 return train tickets

£8 on 3 M&S Deli selection (two for dog, one for you),

Camden

If you’re not afraid playing the wet-suited fool in front of the punks and Wetherspoon drunks by Camden Lock, then the Grand Union canal is a perfect spot to view London from a different angle.

If you can dodge the trolleys and Lime Bikes poking out of the algae-ridden surface your reward is a free monkey spotting trip through London Zoo before taking a fancy picnic and celeb spotting in nearby Primrose Hill.

Camden Lock (London Paddleboarding)
Camden Lock (London Paddleboarding)

Jen Cordero from Paddleboarding London offers up some sage advice to beginners: “Don’t look down.  Many people when they first get up to standing tend to fix their gaze on their paddle and the water.  Instead, look towards the horizon.

“The further forward you look the easier it is to balance… and don’t be afraid to paddle, just like riding a bike, a board that’s moving is easier to balance on than one that’s still.”

Cost:  Paddleboarding London members are able to bring their own boards to some locations for sessions starting at £10.

Dogs allowed? Yes (with life jackets at St Katharine Docks)

Locations: Hackney, St Katharine Docks and Camden

Kew Bridge

The picturesque stretch of The Thames far from the choppy, brown waters of central London offers a historic and very scenic stretch of river with islands, wildlife and some fabulous riverside pubs to explore.

Even on a typically overcast day, you can still enjoy Kew Gardens’ indoor exhibitions or shelter from the rain under willow trees.

Kew Bridge is one of the most popular spots in London to try paddleboarding with its gentle currents and easy access to Richmond or Putney Bridge. Tours even blast jazz music.

Paul Hyman, founder of Active360, based in Kew says: “The best thing about paddleboarding is getting in touch with a wild part of London while getting some good whole body exercise.”

Location: Unit 5 Kew Bridge Arches Strand on The Green London W4 3NG

Cost: £25 for 90 minutes at Paddington and Brentford lock sites

Yoga classes on the West Reservoir – Stoke Newington

If you master the way of the paddle quickly why not up the stakes with a visit to Lucie Norris, one of the capital’s few paddleboarding Yoga teachers.

Her favourite spot is the West Reservoir a “secret haven” hidden from the frenetic din of Green Lanes and Seven Sisters Road, in north London.

Swimmers regularly boast of the “peacefulness” of the spot surrounded by a nature reserve with the bonus yoga session adding a “meditative” aspect to the already mindful af activity.

Lucie Norris says: “I absolutely love being on the water, and when you get the correct technique you can really glide.

Her advice? “Always bend your knees and soften your toes, don’t let your weight tip forwards and smile.”

Location: West Reservoir Water Sports Centre, Green Lanes, Woodberry Down, London N4 2HA

Cost: £55 a session

Thames Estuary

Seals near London?

From Leigh on Sea you can link up with expert coach SaltwaterSUP’s Jeff Car. He will guide you around Two Tree Island a local nature reserve. Jeff takes paddleboarders along ‘the ray’ to be amongst the seals, hundreds of migrating Siberian geese, curlews, egrets, herons, snipes and avocets to name but a few.

During the summer months the remote island is teaming with rare butterflies including the Essex Skipper. You might even catch a glimpse of a sunbathing adder.

Sunset in Leigh-on-Sea (SaltwaterSUP)
Sunset in Leigh-on-Sea (SaltwaterSUP)

Jeff says of the benefits SUP can bring: “It brings the sense of freedom, fun and well being. Scientific studies have shown that simply being near bodies of water can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, being on or near the ocean is fantastic for your mental health, the sun, Vitamin D and the sense of adventure.”

Location: 111 Chalkwell Esplanade

Southend-on-Sea SS0 8JJ

https://saltwater-sup.co.uk/

Cost: Essex coastal paddleboarding and at Chalkwell Beach is free to launch at the majority of locations. Inland canals and rivers require a waterways license to be able to paddle.

1 hour training sessions start at £27.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc