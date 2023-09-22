Punkeydoodles Corners public meeting to be held in Tavistock

Tavistock’s Memorial Hall will be the scene for a much-anticipated get-together discussing the future of the roadways in and around the small hamlet. It will be held on Thursday, October 5. A large crowd is expected as safety fears in the Punkeydoodles Corners area have concerned both those who live there, and those who drive through it to get to work and back home.

“We are holding a public meeting to present the findings and preliminary recommendations from the intersection control feasibility study that was undertaken this year,” said Frank Gross, Oxford County’s Manager of Transportation. He added the meeting is a part of the planning process. “Generally, there is a public consultation for most projects. In this case, there is a lot of interest from the community, so we felt it was important to have a public meeting.”

Safety issues in the area came a head about a year ago when a 22-year-old Wilmot Township woman lost her life in an accident at the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue. As a result, the county put up new stop signs with flashing beacons which has made a difference but there have been several accidents at other areas of the wonky roadways. Gross admitted the public has been consistent in their requests for improvements. “We did get a couple of inquiries after as you said a couple of recent accidents in the area but they were not related to the intersections.” He added the study is examining the entire area, not just one intersection. “There are a total of five intersections, and we also took a look at a sixth intersection to the north, that concession road, just to make sure we have a full understanding of traffic patterns.”

The open house is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m. and those attending will hear about the progress that has been made to date. Gross said there will also be an opportunity for the public to have their say. “We are planning to do a presentation and the study consultant will present the final recommendations and then we will have some time for questions. We will have comment sheets there too so the public can submit any questions they have.” There is also the opportunity to send in comments through the county’s Speak Up Oxford webpage at https://speakup.oxfordcounty.ca/punkeydoodles. “Residents are also encouraged to delegate to their respective councils when the report findings are presented,” he added.

The draft report being presented will have details on the preliminary findings but will not be sent to area councils until input from the public is heard, gathered, and included. The area brings three municipalities together – Oxford County, Perth County, and Wilmot Township along with the Region of Waterloo. The cost of any future construction in the area would be shared between them.

Gross said he expects some construction to be completed next year. “The intent would be to proceed with the immediate recommendations, to construct that in 2024 subject to approval from the respective councils.”

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette