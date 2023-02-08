Punked at the Super Bowl: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes falls for question about Rihanna

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The nexus of football and entertainment has become increasingly apparent in recent Super Bowls – especially with iconic performers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and The Weeknd headlining recent halftime shows.

So you can imagine the reaction of Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday morning when former Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall informed him that Rihanna – Super Bowl 57's halftime star – had said that the 2018 NFL MVP and presumptive winner of the award for the 2022 season is "the greatest quarterback ever."

Asked for his reaction, Mahomes smiled broadly and responded: "It makes me feel great. She's gonna crush it at halftime. I have family members that I think are more excited about the halftime show than they are the game. And so whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel, so I'm glad that she went with me for that honor."

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addresses the media during team availability at Hyatt Regency at Gainey Ranch.

Marshall waited just a beat.

Then he informed Mahomes, "She didn't. She didn't."

The room of assembled media members laughed collectively. Mahomes good-naturedly took the blow in stride while also opting not to mask his disappointment.

"You got me up here smiling," he chuckled.

The quarterback, who's seeking his second Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP in the past four seasons, spent the next several minutes answering a few more football-related questions and even shared his thoughts on LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record Tuesday before finishing up his interview session.

But as he stepped off of the podium riser in the ballroom of the Chiefs' posh suburban Phoenix hotel, Mahomes stopped and stared at Marshall.

"I can't believe you got me with that," he said to another round of laughter.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patrick Mahomes punked by Rihanna question at Super Bowl 2023